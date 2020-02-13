BJP chief regrets the state of law and order and democracy.

Kolkata: Unimpressed by the BJP’s poor performance in the Delhi general election, West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that the saffron camp would not repeat the same result in next year’s general election. He expressed his confidence and stated that his party would remove the Trinamul Congress from power in the state.

Midnapore’s BJP MP said that West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s enthusiasm about his party’s setback in Delhi would in no way help her party. In Siliguri he said on Wednesday: “After the general election in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the elections in Lok Sabha took place here as in other countries. The effects were noticeable. In contrast to our defeat, we then won in some countries. “

According to the state’s BJP president, Ms. Banerjee’s trust has declined since the BJP’s rise in the state, so she tries to regain her trust by seeing the results of the Assembly’s polls in Jharkhand and Delhi. However, he confirmed that she would not succeed.

Mr. Ghosh argued: “There is no reason for Ms. Banerjee to be happy with the results in Delhi and to make a comparison because she often claims that Bengal is separate. Then why does she compare Bengali with Delhi? Let the elections take place here. In Bengal we have had good results in parliamentary and panchayat surveys. We will do it again in the future. The public is against Ms. Banerjee. “

He added: “There is no right and no order, no democracy or employment here. So people want a change. “

Regarding the recent release of Naxal leader Chhatradhar Mahato from prison, the BJP MP argued: “Ms. Banerjee is now forced to get someone released from prison to participate in the elections because she does not trust them their party officials have, as the Jangalmahal said, ‘Ta Ta’ for them. “

He said: “We have already said Unishe Half, Ekushe Saaf (read: The Trinamul was halved in 2019, it will be eliminated in 2021).”

Mr. Ghosh wondered why the Trinamul Superior kept the vote in 15 municipalities and two municipal companies on hold when she has so much confidence. Regarding the BJP’s setback in Delhi, the BJP head of state said: “The profit margin in some seats is between 100 and 1,000 votes.”

