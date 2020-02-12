Play video content
Have you always wanted to use your seemingly useless talents – AKA, get about $$$ h ??? It is your lucky day because TMZ has the dough and we are ready to prepare it for a video.
Welcome to the Show Us Your Talent competition, where you just have to capture and submit your unique skills in front of the camera Here before February 25 at 11:59 p.m. The TMZ will be happy to receive all submissions, and whoever we like best will receive $ 5,000. CASHBOX. How about ?!
In addition, we will also give you a little time for the transmission of the programs and include you in our program “TMZ on TV”. If you want an idea of what we’re looking for, watch the video above.
We made some of our own crew members juggle, blow into a giant horn thing, tell hula hoops and even weird jokes, and recite facts. But you can do better, right?
To give you just a few basic parameters: we’re looking for a video that doesn’t last longer than 90 seconds and also … something we can broadcast without being punished by the FCC. So keep it clean, people. Anything that is nifty, neat, smart, or impressive is fine.
If you want a full overview of the rules, try them out Here, Otherwise, start and send the recording. It’s one entry per person … so good luck. Wow us, yes? 😲