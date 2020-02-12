Advertisement

Play video content

Have you always wanted to use your seemingly useless talents – AKA, get about $$$ h ??? It is your lucky day because TMZ has the dough and we are ready to prepare it for a video.

Welcome to the Show Us Your Talent competition, where you just have to capture and submit your unique skills in front of the camera Here before February 25 at 11:59 p.m. The TMZ will be happy to receive all submissions, and whoever we like best will receive $ 5,000. CASHBOX. How about ?!

Advertisement

In addition, we will also give you a little time for the transmission of the programs and include you in our program “TMZ on TV”. If you want an idea of ​​what we’re looking for, watch the video above.

We made some of our own crew members juggle, blow into a giant horn thing, tell hula hoops and even weird jokes, and recite facts. But you can do better, right?

To give you just a few basic parameters: we’re looking for a video that doesn’t last longer than 90 seconds and also … something we can broadcast without being punished by the FCC. So keep it clean, people. Anything that is nifty, neat, smart, or impressive is fine.

If you want a full overview of the rules, try them out Here, Otherwise, start and send the recording. It’s one entry per person … so good luck. Wow us, yes? 😲

Advertisement