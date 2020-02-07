Advertisement

A Delhi court has rejected the Tihar prison authorities’ application for a new execution date by sentencing to death for the four convicts to be executed on Friday in the event of Delhi rape and gang murder.

While hearing the arguments, the court asked the Tihar authorities how they thought Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts, would not appeal within the one-week deadline set by the Delhi Supreme Court on February 5 ,

It found that the death sentence cannot be issued “based only on presumptions and presumptions”.

The petitioner informed the court that since Pawan had not submitted a legal complaint since 2018, when his review request was rejected by the monitoring committee, it was unlikely that he would now file one.

The court disagreed and confirmed the right to legal remedies for all those convicted in a meaningful statement.

“It is a punishable offense to convict those convicted if the law allows them to live,” she said.

The Tihar prison authorities had requested a new execution date for the four convicts in the notorious rape and murder in Delhi in 2012, citing the Indian President’s rejection of mercy orders against three convicts and the lack of a pending petition from the convicted in court.

However, the defense attorney described the lawsuit as premature because, after the Delhi Supreme Court ruling of February 5, the convicts had a week to exhaust their remedies before the authorities could decide on the next step.

The Tihar prison authorities had argued that it was appropriate for the court to set a new execution date considering the HC deadline.

Pawan Gupta is the only convict who has not yet submitted a petition for healing. This is the last legal remedy available to him. Afterwards, he has the opportunity to submit a petition for mercy to the Indian President.

The court issued black arrest warrants for the first time on January 7, and set January 22 as the execution date, which was later postponed to February 1 and later indefinitely.

The case concerns the brutal rape and subsequent murder of a 22-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 in South Delhi.

Six people, including the four convicted Ram Singh and a juvenile, were named as suspects in the case.

The trial of the five adults began in March 2013 before a quick trial, and Ram Singh is said to have committed suicide in Tihar prison shortly afterwards, while Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death in September 2013.

