Last Thursday, Apple apparently released a report entitled "Apple Releases Its Completely Revamped Map App For US Customers, It's Europe's Turn". Google announced today that Google Maps is 15 years old and has announced new features for Android and iOS.

A fresh look from the inside out

Google Maps, vice president of product at Dane Glasgow, announced that as of todayYou’ll see an updated Google Maps app for Android and iOS So you have everything you need at hand with five easily accessible tabs: Explorer, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates.

Explore: Are you looking for a place nearby where you can have lunch, enjoy live music or play arcade games? The Explore tab provides information, reviews, reviews, and more about 200 million locations around the world, including local restaurants, nearby attractions, and landmarks of the city.

Commute: Whether you’re traveling by car or public transportation, the commute tab allows you to make sure you’re on the most efficient route. Set up your daily commute to get current traffic information, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes.

Saved: Google Maps has saved over 6.5 billion locations – from the new bakery across town to the famous restaurant on your upcoming vacation. Now you can view all of these places in one convenient place, find and organize plans for an upcoming trip, and share recommendations based on where you are.

Contribute: Hundreds of millions of people contribute information each year that helps keep Google Maps up to date. The new Contribute tab makes it easy to share local information, such as: B. Details of streets and addresses, missing locations, business reports and photos. Each contribution helps others get to know new places and decide what to do.

Update: The new “Updates” tab provides you with a feed with important information from local experts and publishers such as “The Infatuation”. In addition to identifying, storing and sharing recommendations in your network, you can also chat directly with companies to get answers to questions.

Google is also updating their appearance with a new Google Maps icon that reflects the evolution they have made in mapping the world. Right from the start, it was based on an important part of Google Maps – the pin – and represents the shift that you have made from your destination to your discovery of new places and experiences.

It is currently not known whether the updated Google Maps with its new appearance and new functions will also be available outside of the United States.

