Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the astrologer and creator of Bustle from MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it is about which signs are the most compatible or how each sign deals with conflicts in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The focus today is on relationships with the moon in collaborative scales. At the same time, because Libra loves peace, beauty and pleasure, the moon in Libra also encourages us to see where we need more beauty and pleasure in our lives, while we are in the mood to look for these things.

Although the moon goes out late tonight with expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, we may need to be careful not to overdo it or overdo ourselves to others. Balance is the theme of the day, especially since the intellectual Libra moon fights with planets in soft-hearted Pisces, making it difficult to discern who we should be compassionate and where we might have boundaries. If a push does come, our intuition will not be wrong.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your plate today and view your monthly monthly chart of February 2020.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You may have a lot that you are trying to achieve now, which is noble, but today to get things done, you need to block the people who can be a distraction. And although you do not need the validation of someone else, you are looking for people behind you.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You are no stranger to hard work, but today you are reminded not to sell yourself because there are people who notice your work and you may soon get some fanfare and recognition. At the same time, keep in mind that you are taking on too much at this time.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

If a romantic situation is soured and it causes more problems than it is worth, it may be time to reassess it. Don’t let your need for this to see the truth stand in the way. In the meantime, when it comes to your creative gifts, don’t let your odds change.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You may have many people competing for your time and attention today, but before you feel exhausted for energy and time, you may need to be honest with them about how you really feel and what you can and cannot do. Don’t let feelings of guilt or the need to please others stumble.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You may have a lot to do today and if you are not careful you may feel like you are walking in circles and getting very little done. Calling in the help of an accountability partner can help. Prioritizing your time in terms of dollars and cents can also be useful.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

You may get a chance today based on your creative talents or gifts, but make sure you understand the offer before you accept it. Getting feedback or a second opinion from someone you trust can be useful when making decisions.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Maybe today you feel a bit moody and in your feelings, making it the perfect time to step up self-care. Putting your well-being first today is an act of self-love, so don’t feel bad about taking the time you need for yourself. The world can wait now.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You may feel drawn between your social obligations and want to retreat and rest, but it is your need for rest that must take precedence. If you have to cancel or reschedule people, don’t feel too bad about that.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You may feel a bit like a strange duck today when it comes to your peers. Although you may feel attracted between not wanting to disturb feathers and not being apologetic, you must acknowledge that not everything justifies your attention or response. Aka, tune the haters.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You are now focused on your goals and as much as you might want to impress others today, self-acceptance is what your attention is called to. In which ways can you think more positively about where you are? In which ways can you practice gratitude? It’s time to shift your story.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You may have some fears or worry about whether something will come out. Although today offers you an exercise in faith. Trust that things work to your advantage, even if you cannot see it immediately.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You may feel that you are being pulled in two directions today, especially between your public life and your personal life. No matter how social you want to be (or need to be), make sure you make time for yourself.

