Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the astrologer and creator of Bustle from MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it is about which signs are the most compatible or how each sign deals with conflicts in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After a weekend of parties and good times, the moon in practical Virgo drives us back to work and on top of our responsibilities. The day begins with the Virgo Moon resisting dreamy Mercury in Pisces, which can cause some confusion and disagreement if we don’t pay attention or say things too personally. The best way to deal with this cosmic combination is to do a kind act for someone or to engage in activities that contribute to our well-being.

Towards evening the Virgo Moon is working with the expansive Jupiter in Capricorn, which could give us a bit of luck in matters related to work or career. At the end of tonight we are called to sit back and invest our energy in more meditative or creative projects or experiences while the busy Virgo Moon resists dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Also take major decisions.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your plate today and view your monthly monthly chart of February 2020.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You can make serious progress today when it comes to something you’ve worked on or a career-related issue. However, if you want to see the greatest return for your work, you need to exercise some patience and care with your work. Your dream comes true.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You may feel creatively inspired today, making it the perfect time to plunge into a creative project or goal. Although you are more than capable of getting things done yourself, you should not forget the help or support you can get from friends. Tune the no-sayers.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You are usually on the road, but today you are asked to step inside and find an anchor in yourself, especially if you feel doubtful or worried about achieving a certain goal. If you take a moment to breathe, you can decide if you really want to resonate with you.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You have a few big dreams that you want to make happen. But before you take that leap of confidence, it might be best to talk to someone who can give you good and practical advice on how to implement your plans. Be open to feedback because this can be enlightening.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Your focus today is on your money, and you are encouraged to pay some extra attention to your funds, bills, and statements. When it comes to financial agreements or shared accounts, do your due diligence and leave nothing to chance or air. Save your resources.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

People can draw on your energy today and although you are happy to help, this may be a day when you should allow people to take care of themselves before you rush into a rescue. Your homework for today is to seek your joy and make your needs a priority.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Your energy levels may be lower than normal today, which is always a sign that you must withdraw from the routine and take a time out. Although you may have a lot on your plate, remember that tomorrow is another day. For now, some peace and quiet will do your body good.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You are a little more introverted than others, which means that you have no problem flying solo. But today you are forced to step outside your comfort zone and open your social circle. You never know what kind of opportunities you can find through your connections.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You could make some leaps today when it comes to your career or you could get a new financial opportunity. But before you agree, take a moment to sit and lean into your intuition. Good things happen, but remove the clutter.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You have some great ideas that can actually become something more, but you may need to think carefully about who you share your plans or vision with today. Instead, trust yourself and honor the fact that you know what you know. And if you don’t know, you can always learn.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Maybe you want to spend some money today. On the other hand, you might wonder if it is better to save your money. For now, think about the long term and look for ways to invest or better preserve your dough. It can also be time to request an increase or increase.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Although you may want to do it today alone, you are encouraged to collaborate with others because the right conversation or connection could get you on the right track, even if it is only a verbal affirmation or inspiration. In which ways can you use your network properly?

