Advertisement

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the astrologer and creator of Bustle from MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it is about which signs are the most compatible or how each sign deals with conflicts in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is at home today in gentle Cancer, which enhances our emotions, intuition and need for comfort. With the Cancer Moon opposite the vast Jupiter in Capricorn in the late afternoon, we may have an overload of feelings for better or worse, suggesting that we look for the people, places, and things that feed us from within.

By the evening, when the Moon in Cancer cooperates with compassionate Neptune in Pisces, we are called to tune into our heart space, either through a kind act, spending time with loved ones, or channeling our energy into a creative or meditative exercise.

Advertisement

Read below to see what the stars mean for your plate today and view your monthly monthly chart of February 2020.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

The demands of work and your private life can be overwhelming today. And although you cannot necessarily escape your obligations, you can take some time for yourself to decompress and reconnect to your center. Also rely on family or community for support.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may have many opinions today. Before you share them with others, you must consider whether what you share will heal or hurt. Although you should not avoid speaking your truth, it may be said differently or at a different time. You don’t always have to be right.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You are thinking about your finances today and although you may want to spend some money, your goal is to think more about the long term. Similarly, is it time to investigate where you might not be satisfied enough in your professional life? Know what you’re worth. Ask for more.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may have many people today competing for your time and energy. And although you often have no trouble offering help to others, you are reminded to make sure you give yourself more for a change. Start with today. Do things that boost your mood and your mind.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may not have much energy because you want to get as many things as you want to do today. But don’t try to see that as a bad thing. Since timing is everything, a delay or break may be just what you need, especially for your well-being.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may not want to play with others today because you often like to fly solo. However, today you are forced to contact friends, ask for help, or work with people who can lift you up in a certain way. No, you don’t have to be a savior or fixer now. Be open to help.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Today you are focused on your goals and ambitions and as such you may have some great things that you are trying to achieve. However, keep in mind that you are spreading too thinly. Now try to tackle some of the smaller things on your plate.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may feel trapped between wanting to do your own thing and wanting to socialize or keep in touch with others. However, you are pushed to where your heart is today, especially if it helps you to get a little out of your head and into your heart and body.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may receive offers for things, especially when it comes to your job or making money. However, before you say yes, it is important to pause and see if your hearing is really there. Trust that if you reject an opportunity, there will be more where it comes from.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You don’t mind doing things alone or embracing your individuality, but reminding you today that you can do more with the power of partnership. Where can you be generous with others in terms of your time or encouragement? What you spend returns to you.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may have a lot you want to do and a lot you want to give to others, but today you are asked to consider how you can save a little for yourself. With time as money, in which ways can you better keep or use both? Recognize that you don’t always have to be the hero.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your agenda can now be full of people, parties and other assignments, but it seems that you have a creative project or something else that you would like to do, so that you can only focus on yourself. Simply put, make time for you. It is not necessary to follow the crowd.

Advertisement