Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the astrologer and creator of Bustle from MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it is about which signs are the most compatible or how each sign deals with conflicts in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon still in analytical Virgo and working with planets in hardworking Capricorn in the first half of the day, we can find the focus, determination, and solutions needed to achieve our goals and tackle our task lists.

Towards midday it can be a bit difficult when the practical Virgo Moon starts with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius. Since this is the kind of planetary combination that can cause a fight, confuses our nerves and takes on us more than we can handle, we have to fight Saturn in Capricorn’s cold-blooded approach.

Towards evening the moon moves in partnership and beauty-oriented scales. With the moon in Libra, we need to be in the mood to connect with others and engage in activities that promote peace and balance.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your plate today and view your monthly monthly chart of February 2020.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may need to take a new approach when it comes to achieving a goal or completing a project today. But you also have to make sure that you spread yourself thin or accept more than you can handle at the moment. Working with others can be the key to success.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may feel inspired today to work on a creative project, but you may be wondering if the project you are working on is worth the effort or the resources that it may take to endure it. Don’t let fear or doubt prevent you from taking action on something that could actually work.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

A family member, housemate or someone you know can now demand a lot from you. As friendly as you can be, know that you can exercise your limits when things become overwhelming.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Although you often have no trouble helping others, today you may want to be a little more deliberate or picky about who gets your time and when. If your to-do list gets a bit long, it may be time to contact the help or help you need.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your finances are central to you today and you may feel the itch to spend some money. However, you may need to be more practical with your money today. In other words, when it comes to your ideas or creative gifts, don’t underestimate yourself. You are an investment.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may feel calmer or more anxious than normal today, which is a sure sign that you need to spend a little more time on self-care. Look for ways you can blow off steam in a healthy way or put more energy into something that you enjoy. Focus on what you can check.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tina went / bustle

The day may start a bit messy for you, but you can find success if you make the effort to monitor your energy and peace of mind. If you don’t feel like socializing or keeping the dates in your calendar, that’s OK.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

Usually you don’t mind doing your own thing or going your own way, but today you are reminded that you can get more done when you reach your friends or make contact with your colleagues. In other words, you may need to be more practical when it comes to your finances.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your career is now at the center and as such you may have the urge to tackle everything on your plate in one go or the urge to say yes to all the opportunities that lie ahead. However, be careful not to spread too thinly. It is OK to leave something if needed.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may be worried about something today, but it is possible that you make the situation bigger than what it really is. Recognize that you are more than capable of realizing the things that you want to make happen. Do not doubt your greatness.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Tina Gong / bustle

A friend or someone you know can rub you in the wrong direction today, but you don’t feel like you have to lean back to keep the peace. Although you do not always want to acknowledge your deeper emotions, today you are asking to be authentic about what you feel.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

A professional relationship can still get under your skin today. But the best way to deal with it is to refuse someone to reduce you or your options. Generally, do not allow the no-sayers to come to your mind. Look for people who support you. An exit plan can be in order.

