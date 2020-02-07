Advertisement

Here’s your daily horoscope, according to Mecca Woods, the astrologer and creator of Bustle from MyLifeCreated.com. We are constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it is about which signs are the most compatible or how each sign deals with conflicts in relationships. Below is a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day can start a bit gloomy when the Moon in tender Cancer resists the late Saturn in Capricorn. However, energy is increasing rapidly towards the second half of the day with the love planet Venus going into lively and fiery Aries towards the end of the afternoon. With Venus in Aries we tend to appreciate passion, adventure and perseverance when it comes to love and relationships, pleasure and fulfillment.

At the beginning of the evening the moon moves to a happy and fiery Leo (and works together with Venus in Aries). Under the Leo Moon we have to be in the mood to celebrate, fall in love and show off the things that make us special. With the Leo Moon in the late evening with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we could be over the top with our need to be different or a desire to shake things up. Yet this Moon-Uranus combination could bring a breakthrough or a battle of creative genius.

Advertisement

Read below to see what the stars mean for your plate today and view your monthly monthly chart of February 2020.

If your zodiac sign is Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may feel a bit heavy today or you will be bogged down with duties. Although you cannot escape your responsibilities, you know that there are opportunities for fun and romance on the way to improving your mood. Just don’t try to break the bank while having fun.

If your zodiac sign is Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may not feel optimistic or hopeful today. And while there are things that you may need to be realistic or practical about, you realize that things are not as bleak as they seem. Look for the people and things that comfort, calm and inspire you.

If your zodiac sign is Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

A financial issue can make you feel a little stressed or disappointed today, but know that the situation is only temporary. You may find a solution to the problem, especially if you are open to a different approach. In the meantime, contact friends.

If your zodiac sign is cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Maybe you should practice some limits with someone today. You are in a place where great opportunities come to you, specifically with regard to your goals and career, and you cannot afford to have someone distract you or pull you off your path.

If your zodiac sign is Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

It may feel like you’re moving through the mud during the first half of the day, but the atmosphere improves afterwards. Look for activities and experiences that make you feel like yourself again. Traveling, adventure and everything that will make your heart beat is a good look for you.

If your zodiac sign is a virgin (August 23 – September 22)

Tina Gong / bustle

Your circuits can be a bit deep fried with all the people and events that have been on your radar lately. Take a step back and take care of yourself by monitoring your energy and enjoying the necessary loneliness.

If your zodiac sign is Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Tina went / bustle

You might doubt whether you have what it takes to achieve a goal, or make the kind of impression you want to make in your career. However, you will find that today you have a lot more people behind you than you think.

If your zodiac sign is Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

A vision or plan may not come together the way you want it or things get off the ground might seem daunting. However, if you focus on the small details and practice some patience with yourself and the process, you can get far. Good things are coming.

If your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may feel this morning because it seems that something that you want is still out of your reach. However, when you allow yourself to come loose from the outcome and go with the flow, you will see that getting what you want is closer than you think.

If your zodiac sign is Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Tina Gong / bustle

Partnership is where you will find success, but you must be open enough for others to make the right connections. Recognize that vulnerability is a strength and can help you get the intimacy and tenderness you desire. Be honest about your deeper needs.

If your zodiac sign is Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may have a lot on your plate and a lot on your head, but today you are reminded that you don’t always have to do it alone. You are encouraged to get the best out of your relationships and connections. Socializing, networking and collaborating with others will work well for you.

If your zodiac sign is Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Tina Gong / bustle

You may wonder if you have what it takes to get to the places where your peers blossom and the answer is that you do. However, it is important that you recognize your value and are willing to work on improving your skills and talents. Do not short the process.

Advertisement