(TOKYO) – The Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated their message Thursday at the start of two days of meetings with the International Olympic Committee: the 2020 games are not attacked by the virus spreading from neighboring China.

“I would like to make it clear once again that we are not considering canceling or postponing the games. Let me make that clear, “said Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the organizing committee, and spoke through an interpreter with dozens of senior IOC officials who had gathered in Tokyo.

The Olympics will open in just over five months, and the torchlight procession will begin in Japan next month – a clear signal that the games are getting closer.

Although no coronavirus deaths have been reported in Japan, the Tokyo and IOC officials are clearly nervous. This time the officials included Dr. Richard Budgett, the medical and scientific director of the IOC.

Last week Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, said he was “deeply concerned that the spread of the infectious disease could be accelerated.”

He went back a day later and said he was convinced that the games would continue, which is the message this time.

On Wednesday, the virus forced the cancellation of a Formula 1 race for April in Shanghai, which attracts more than 100,000 during a race weekend.

The rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong and Singapore were moved from April to October on Thursday, with the organizers saying the decision had been made “in response to ongoing health problems related to” the virus outbreak. Also, the SportAccord conference, an event with close ties to the Olympic movement, will not take place in Beijing in April as planned, the organizers said Thursday.

The virus has also wiped out the indoor track and field world championships in Nanjing, golf tournaments, soccer games and almost all sports in China, including Olympic qualifying events. It also ensures that Chinese athletes do not travel to qualify, which could jeopardize their presence in Tokyo.

Saburo Kawabuchi, a former Olympian and the so-called mayor of the Olympic village with 11,000 athletes and thousands of additional staff members, suggested that the hot and humid summer of Tokyo would stop the virus.

“The main concern is the coronavirus and the infection,” he said in Japanese. “We currently have no idea when this problem will be resolved. Based on various information we receive, this virus does not appear to be as strong as the flu virus. The virus is sensitive to moisture and heat. In Japan we have the rainy season that could beat the virus. “

John Coates, an IOC member who conducts regular inspection visits to Tokyo, said he was expecting reports on the virus from the Japanese government, the Tokyo city council, and local organizers to see the “necessary precautions.” “

