Patriots’ Tom Brady jokes about Peyton Manning’s golf game

Ezra Shaw / Getty

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains active in the NFL off-season when he joked about former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning’s game of golf on Friday.

Manning is currently playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California. A video posted on Twitter shows how he just missed the hole in his third shot. The clip was accompanied by a headline that read, “Brady would have sunk that.”

Brady replied to the tweet, noting that Manning’s resignation had allowed the former NFL star to play more golf.

“Not true,” Brady wrote. “Peyton is the better golfer at the moment. He’s practiced a lot more in recent years.”

The 43-year-old Manning is only a year older than Brady, but retired after the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl victory in 2016. Despite the small age difference, Brady continued to play and made it clear that he wanted to play for a few more years.

While Brady believes Manning could be the better golfer because he has more time to play, Brady’s reaction may be different if the conversation focuses on football. The two are considered two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, although Brady Manning has beaten in several different categories.

Brady has six Super Bowl rings and four Super Bowl MVP Awards, while Manning has only two Super Bowl rings and one Super Bowl MVP. Manning beat Brady with five in the regular season MVP Awards, while Brady has three. In addition, Brady Manning recently overtook in two separate NFL records: All-Time Passing Yards and All-Time Touchdowns.

Brady’s latest joke at Manning’s golf game was not the first time the two competed against each other outside of the soccer field.

In 2015, Boston.com published some private emails from Brady based on an NFLPA remedy for the Patriots star’s four-day suspension in the “Deflategate” controversy, which he was accused of removing air from the game balls to have.

“I have 7 or 8 years. He (Manning) has 2 years. This is the last chapter,” Brady wrote in an email.

Manning did not take the sting negatively after the publication of these emails, Troy Renck, a Bronco team insider.

“Manning said it doesn’t hurt, it’s not a foul on Brady’s email,” Renck tweeted. “Brady said apologizing. ‘It wasn’t necessary. I was roasted. It wasn’t a roast.'”

– Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 12, 2015

More recently, the two stars exchanged bumps again during Manning’s ESPN + show Peyton’s Places when the two remembered their rivalry.

“I miss the (Colts’) old dome, it was so loud that we didn’t pump any noise into it,” said Manning.

“Yes you did,” Brady replied jokingly. “You are full of S ***.”

