New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly not a big fan of the Tennessee Titans’ offense for the 2019 season.

Maybe his opinion changed after what happened during the 2019 campaign, but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady apparently wasn’t a big fan of the Tennessee Titans’ offensive system when the two teams held joint training sessions last August.

He reportedly thought that the system of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was “laughable.”

According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots believe that their only real competition for Brady, coming to the open market in March, is the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although the Titans are one of the teams being talked about as a possible destination for the future quarterback of the Hall of Fame, Brady’s teammates told Bedard that the experienced quarterback didn’t think he could be fit in the Tennessee attack.

Brady is not going to Tennessee, where teammates told me that Brady thought their offensive system was laughable during joint training and whose offending staff could never commit the offense according to Brady’s specifications.

The same attack that Brady was not a fan of scoring him in the wild card round during the play-offs this past season and was one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL from week 7, so perhaps he has changed his melody since then.

Even if he did, Brady is not a likely target for the Titans, regardless of what his resume says.

Out of all indications, Tennessee will bring back quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2020. The former No. 8 general choice, along with the rollback of Derrick Henry, was a major reason why the Titan’s offense made the aforementioned jump in the second half of the season.

As strange as it sounds, the Titans simply don’t need a signal generator that many consider to be the best of all time in its position – and that’s especially true when you consider that Brady had one of his worst seasons like a pro in 2019, while Tannehill had the best.

Head coach Mike Vrabel believes continuity is important, and reducing Tannehill instead of taking the risk of Brady is the definition of what Vrabel is looking for.