Advertisement

There’s no telling what could happen at the Dallas Metroplex if what Michael Irvin said about the Dallas Cowboys who dropped quarterback Dak Prescott for Tom Brady were true. On Saturday night, a conversation surfaced that Irvin had had with people in the Miami Super Bowl, and it caught the eye of the soccer world.

Irvin was so adamant about the claim that he said he had to put his drink down at the Super Bowl meeting. Time will tell if they are true.

Irvin, a Hall of Fame recipient who spent his career with the cowboys after a brilliant stay at the Miami Hurricanes, replied to WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe” on Friday about a cowboys trade deal with Prescott and the signing of Brady.

Advertisement

“I’m just telling you at the Super Bowl in Miami that some very important people I’ve talked to have leaned in the same direction,” said Irvin. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they told me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little more about it.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about the same scenario. “

@ DaleEArnold asked @ MichaelIrvin88 about the idea that the cowboys would franchise and act Dak Prescott and sign Tom Brady.

Irvin said he and some “eminent people” discussed this premise in the Super Bowl. “I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and put it down …” pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm

– Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 7, 2020

Brady has spent almost 20 years with the New England Patriots, leading them to nine Super Bowl appearances – with six championship wins – while wearing the number 12 and standing out in the big league in every NFL career passing category. Could he go to Dallas and wear the number 12 Roger Staubach wore for the cowboys?

Irvin, who has spent most of his career with NFL passports from Troy Aikman, a colleague in the Hall of Famer, believes that Brady and Dallas may be in the works.

Here are the facts of a fluid situation:

Dak Prescott enters a year of free agency, as do many quarterbacks in the league. Of the best known, Drew Brees and Tom Brady are the leading names, and Brees is likely to sign a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints, while Brady said he was open to opportunities outside of New England. Brady has until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 17th – St. Patrick’s Day – for his contract to expire.

The league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is not expected before the conclusion of this year’s free agency, which means teams can win players at a cheaper price before the next line of TV funds starts. The CBA will likely bring in millions of dollars in players in the next rounds of negotiations with the teams.

The Dallas Cowboys would have to provide more long-term dollars to Prescott before the CBA, or Prescott could test the free agency market.

MSN.com reported that after talking to Terrell Owens, the cowboys are not interested in signing Prescott for a long-term contract, although the cowboys say Prescott is “the man” for the future.

In addition, the cowboys have just put a lot of money into Ezekiel Elliot’s resignation, leaving Prescott little room for a long-term, high-dollar contract. In this case, there may be little room left for other big names on the roster. But a short-term deal for a player like Brady – and with a brand new coach in offensive guru Mike McCarthy – could be an option for the cowboys.

But these are the Dallas Cowboys, where owner Jerry Jones rarely plays according to people’s ideas and generally agrees with what he thinks works best for his team. Jones is eyeing another Super Bowl that he has not seen in 25 years.

Since Jones is getting older than he is 70 years old, it may not seem so far fetching to swap Dak and sign Brady for a chance at another championship.

Dak Prescott # 4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Tom Brady # 12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Photo by Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

Advertisement