Advertisement

National Democratic Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez denies that his call to rerun the Iowa Caucus vote is an attempt to harm Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) because the DNC is “only for accuracy.” “goes.

On Thursday, the DNC chairman, who remained largely silent this week in Hawkeye State, ordered state officials to regain the Iowa Caucus vote – an order that the State party ultimately stubbornly led.

Advertisement

“If a presidential campaign in line with the Iowa delegate selection plan calls for a reissue, the IDP is ready,” said Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, in a statement and denied Perez’s request.

The timing of Perez’s sudden call sparked interest when the incoming results showed that Sanders won against Pete Buttigieg (D). Perez’s announcement raised suspicions and fears that the DNC could “manipulate” the Sanders election – an allegation he has denied.

“This is simply not correct,” Perez told CNN after requesting a new vote in Iowa. “I mean, we move – we help – it’s about accuracy. It’s not about how that affects one or the other candidate.”

Perez said he has spoken to both candidates since then and told them that “accuracy” remains their top priority.

“I spoke to Senator Sanders. I spoke to Mayor Buttigieg. I spoke to other candidates. And I told them our North Star is accurate,” said Perez according to Politico.

“We want to make sure there is a process if there is another problem in another county,” he continued. “And that’s why we asked the contracting state if there were any other problems. Let’s take a look.”

The AP ultimately failed to declare a winner, but current results show that Buttigieg is leading in terms of equivalents for state delegates, while Sanders is leading in the referendum. Still, “Sanders and Buttigieg will receive the same number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention,” Breitbart News reported.

Nevertheless, suspicions loom.

Breitbart News reported:

Many Sanders supporters believe the 2016 Democratic nomination process was manipulated by the National Democratic Committee to grant Hillary Clinton the nomination, and Perez’s announcement on Thursday did little to dispel the growing notion that the same thing will happen again in 2020.

Perez’s demand for a reissue also overshadowed the report early Thursday morning that Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are practically on par with the state delegates in the race for the state delegates in the Iowa Democratic gatherings that took place on Monday ,

The New York Post reported that it also played against Sanders on Thursday’s victory in Iowa.

Sanders announced a victory in Iowa on Thursday at his campaign headquarters in New Hampshire.

“Today, three days later, I would like to thank the people of Iowa for the very strong victory they gave us at the Iowa gatherings on Monday evening,” said Sanders.

“If you get 6,000 more people than your next opponent in an election, we call it victory here in northern New England,” he added.

Advertisement