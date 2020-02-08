Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer targeted fellow campaigners in New Hampshire’s democratic presidential debate on Friday, saying his party was in trouble before the elections.

Steyer said:

See what Mitch McConnell did not just with Merrick Garland at the Supreme Court but across the board with federal judges was the refusal to consider President Obama’s proposals. This is why Mr. Trump has appointed so many federal judges because the Republicans have refused to allow President Obama to bear his guilt.

Everyone in this series sees a woman’s right to vote equally. Everyone in this row feels the same way about gun control.

Tom Steyer: "These Republicans are in control. They are stacking the court for a generation with young, right-wing radicals … The question is what will we do about it?"

Steyer continued:

There is still something going on. These Republicans are in control. They are stacking the place for a generation with young, right-wing radicals and we have watched this happen. The question is, what are we going to do about it? We are there in the United States.

Steyer also said that the Democratic Party was “in trouble” before the 2020 presidential election.

“Joe Biden is right,” said Steyer. “We have a huge victory this year and we’re in trouble. Look at these people. Who can bring the Democratic Party together?”

At the beginning of the debate, Steyer also confronted his competitors with economic questions with the words: “We will have to put Mr. Trump under pressure in the economy …”. He added:

Everyone on this stage is better than anyone in the Republican Party in terms of economic justice and health care, and millions of times better than Donald Trump. That is not the question we face today. The question we’re asking today is how we’re going to beat Donald Trump.

Tom Steyer: "We have to put Mr. Trump under pressure in the economy, because if you listen to him, he crows over it every day and fools us if we can't put him under pressure in the economy."

Steyer said:

I trust these people a million times more, but we have to put Mr. Trump under pressure in the economy because if you listen to him he crows every day and will hit us if we can’t defeat him down on the economy, goofy. And that is exactly what this is about.

It’s not about who has the best health insurance plan. All health plans are better. The question is who can compete with Mr. Trump. Who can beat Mr. Trump because he’s the real threat to the country?

Steyer also aimed directly at Pete Buttigieg and said he was concerned that he had no “experience”.

