Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer has vowed to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 22 an hour if he defeats other Democratic hopes and President Donald Trump in November.

According to a Fox News report, Steyer made the announcement at a campaign block party on Sunday while camping in South Carolina. Both Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have announced plans to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour.

While many states have independently raised the minimum wage to compete with the cost of living, the current federal minimum wage is $ 7.25 an hour.

According to a July 2019 report by the Congressional Budget Office, raising the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour could negatively affect the American population, causing 1.3 million workers to lose their jobs.

The report also outlined how this could affect small businesses.

“A higher minimum wage reduces the family income of entrepreneurs to the extent that corporate profits are diminished,” the CBO report said. “Real income is also lower for almost everyone because price increases for goods and services weaken families’ purchasing power.”

The report added: “As businesses increasingly pass on their higher costs to consumers, business income and family real income losses decrease.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Steyer ranks second after former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina. In the past eight months, Steyer and his campaign have spent $ 14 million on advertising across the state.

