Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 7:36 AM EST

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NJ (WSYR-TV) – The Tompkins District Attorney has told NewsChannel 9 that he is applying for a grant to ask the state to help pay for the unintended consequences of the new judicial reform laws.

Matt Van Houten said the laws had a profound impact on the county as they had to restructure their office and hire staff to keep up with the workload.

Due to the new schedule for the discovery process, which says the prosecutor’s office has 15 days after an indictment to provide the defense with all the evidence necessary for the case, they have $ 200,000 to hire a lawyer and an investigator spent to take care of this process. And when it comes to tickets, the prosecutor simply has no time or resources. The City Prosecutor is currently working overtime to handle this process.

According to Van Houten, the effects are least likely to be expected since the law came into force. His office alone took up the bandwidth of the Internet for the entire county and practically switched it off. Now the prosecutor is applying for a grant from the state to buy a separate network that processes all of this evidence. He says it would cost $ 500 a month, money they didn’t have in this year’s budget.

“We have discovered a few things that we want to address that we only look at one day at a time, but I think everyone across the state is concerned about how this will affect the system in the long term,” said Matt Van Houten , District Attorney of Tompkins.

Van Houten says they have always believed in giving the defense everything they need, but these laws just go too far with the timeline.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said: “Undoubtedly, this is still under construction and other changes need to be made.”

