Left-wing actress Bette Midler complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not break her copy of President Donald Trump’s speech about the state of the Union into “tiny, tiny pieces” and threw it in his face.

“Last night? Too bad Nancy didn’t tear this speech into tiny pieces and threw the whole lie into his face!” Midler tweeted on Wednesday, apparently responding to the House spokeswoman for her copy of the President’s speech Torn to completion his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

Pelosi wasn’t the only person the freak show actress had anything to say about on Wednesday.

While it wasn’t entirely clear who Midler was referring to, she also scolded the so-called “dribbles” and “irrelevant” people who gave President Trump a standing ovation during his celebrated speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

“It was amazing to see how so many dripping, irrelevant old farts got up so often last night,” said the Loose Women actress. “I was worried about some of them that looked like they needed a stretcher and an infusion !!”

Midler is no stranger to the erosion of the quality of public discourse.

In 2018, actress Ruthless People fantasized about special advisor Robert Müller, who hung President Trump and his family “good and high”.

Last summer, Midler suggested that someone in the president’s “camp” should “shit” or stab him.

“Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him shit,” said Divine Madness star in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I mean, push.”

If Midler doesn’t openly dream that the president and his family are at risk of violence, he turns to other members of the Republican Party.

In October, Midler praised the violence against Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and tweeted that some of the Senator’s statements about the Kurds were “a good reminder for all of us to be more grateful to the neighbor who beat up Rand Paul. “

