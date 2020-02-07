Advertisement

Pinterest (PINS) – Get Report grew on Friday with an “only” 13% increase in stocks after better than expected earnings.

I “only” write 13% because Pinterest shares rose by almost 20% after closing and before trading on the stock exchange compared to the quarterly figures. What was so good about them anyway?

Pinterest hit across the board. Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations, as did user growth, revenue per user, and forecast for the full year. In other words, Wall Street has missed the momentum in doing business with Pinterest.

Not surprisingly, the market sniffed this out from investors. You will notice in the graph below that Pinterest stock bottomed out in December and had a steady series of higher lows before the earnings report.

Pinterest will now be next to Snap (SNAP) – Get report, Twitter (twtr) – Get the report and Facebook (FB) – Get the report. Let’s take a look at the charts after the big post earnings movement.

Trading in Pinterest shares

Daily chart of Pinterest shares.

Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

In the graph above, you can see that Pinterest shares were trading just under $ 18 in mid-December. A few weeks later, the stock broke out through one of several downtrend resistance measures. In early 2020, it also overcame its other downward trends (purple lines).

This triggered an explosive rally in which stocks fell from $ 20 to $ 24 in just a few sessions. The 100-day moving average acted as a resistance and only eased when Pinterest reported gains.

Now stocks have moved from a pre-earnings close near $ 23 to a post-earnings trading range of $ 25-27. How the Pinterest share develops from here says a lot about the dynamics.

Investors will want to receive PINS over $ 25. North of $ 25 – a respectable level since Pinterest’s IPO – would mean that bulls are still in control. It would be even better to hold above $ 25.61, the newly calculated 200-day moving average.

Below these two levels and $ 24, the January high is on the table. Below is a profit gap towards $ 23 on the table. I don’t suspect this will happen before a major market correction on Pinterest.

The longer the PINS share can be above USD 25, the better. With over 50% retracement at $ 27.11, the 61.8% retracement is $ 29.40 and the level of $ 30 is on the table.

A move above $ 30 is likely to take some time, but is more than possible if Pinterest shares can continue its upward trend and the overall market works together.

Make it easy for yourself from here: watch the $ 25 level down and the $ 27 level up.

