The six most important things to consider in the girls playoffs:

1.Mater Dei’s fascinating playoff draw in the Open Division:

After Sierra Canyon (24: 4), the monarchs (26: 2) are in second place, which they beat 43: 42 in the final of the West Coast Jamboree on December 30th. One catch is that Mater Dei is playing in Sierra Canyon – the incumbent state champion – on February 22nd. The monarchs may have to win the last pool game on the street to get a berth in their first section finale since 2015.

But Mater Dei can’t miss his start when he’s in Etiwanda on Saturday (24: 4). The monarchs separated the Eagles 50-47 in the final of the early battle on the beach

2. Pay attention to the Orangewood Academy in Department 2AA:

The Spartans (21-6) have Open Division talent, as the recent 59-58 win over Etiwanda has shown. They are the best player in the division and could reach their first section finale since their 5AA division title in 2015.

3. Beware of San Clemente in Division 2A:

The best-occupied Tritons won the robust South Coast League straight away and face the great danger of reaching their first section finals since 2007. The post duo of Jessie Blaine (17.6) and Ella Gardiner (16.5 points) averaged 34 points per game.

5. Keep an eye on Troy in Division 1:

The Warriors are second in the division after Harvard-Westlake, but have the talent and preparation to win the title.

5. Aliso Niguel-Huntington Beach looks fascinating in Division 1:

Surf League champion Oilers welcomes Aliso Niguel to one of the best games in the first round on Thursday. The Oilers’ solid defense is being tested by a high octane offensive by the Wolverines that has played a more difficult schedule. The winner will reach the second round, but the task will be difficult on Saturday: in Harvard-Westlake with star junior Kiki Iriafen.

6. Sunny Hills-Tesoro is another exciting first round pairing with bragging rights:

What’s the toughest public school league in Orange County: Freeway or South Coast? This first-round game on Thursday will help answer the question, since Freeway League runner-up Sunny Hills is hosting South Coast runner-up Tesoro. The Lancers are known to have a loud audience at home, but the Titans have played a challenging schedule.

