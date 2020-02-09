Advertisement

Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, apologized on Saturday for apologies for the sincerity of young climate protesters and joked that they have “Greta Syndrome”.

Borrell started the line by saying he believed students were galvanized by teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg without fully realizing what they should do to ensure a carbon neutral future.

It “can be called” Greta Syndrome, “said Borrell, 72, during a meeting in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The Greening Group of MEPs in the European Parliament criticized Borrell and tweeted that his comments are “unacceptable for an EU representative”.

On Saturday, Borrell said he had no intention of offending.

“I want to apologize to anyone who may have felt offended by my inappropriate reference to the important youth movement that is fighting #climatechange,” he tweeted in English.

The Commission has made tackling climate change the center of its action and has committed itself to spending billions of euros per year on its Green Deal with the aim of making EU climate change neutral by 2050.

