The city and the developers of a $ 50 million Topgolf project expect to make progress this year with plans to breathe new life into the aging Ala Wai driving range and increase the footprint of 150 acres.

The project, a public-private partnership involving Topgolf from Dallas and local developers the MacNaughton Group and Kobayashi Group, was announced following a request for proposals in 2018, but has been postponed while the parties have measured community concerns have been awaiting a solution from flood areas.

A plan to tackle the floodplain problems is, according to a person aware of the findings, almost determined.

The city, Topgolf and developers are scheduled to give a presentation to the Diamond Head / Kapahulu /

St. Louis Heights Neighborhood Board at 6:30 pm Thursday meeting at the Ala Wai Clubhouse.

Top golf said it currently has 58 locations, including three in the UK and one in Australia, with technology-based golf entertainment where customers hit microchip balls at targets. At the Ala Wai, Topgolf said it offers a four-level platform that is consistent with the height of the current clubhouse. It also has plans for around 100 battlefields, each suitable for up to six people, in addition to restaurant space, meeting rooms, event spaces and keiki indoor and outdoor playgrounds.

Top golf would be responsible for the $ 50 million in construction costs and will design, finance, operate and maintain the facility on the 7.26-hectare footprint currently occupied by the driving range. According to the agreement, Topgolf would receive a 20-year lease with an option for another 20 years. In return, the city initially receives $ 1.06 million in rent per year according to a schedule that increases 3.16% annually, plus 1% of annual gross sales.

Participants said Tuesday that once the environmental studies have commenced, they estimate that it will take 1.5 to 2 years to complete the approval, right and other steps of the lease. Once those processes have been completed and approval has been given by the City Council and the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources, construction would take about a year.

There are plans for a temporary reach during construction and to minimize disruption to the 18-hole golf course.

“I really feel that we are at a crossroads here (for golf on Oahu), and this project is absolutely crucial to the long-term stability of golf on the island,” said Mark Rolfing, commentator at NBC and Golf Channel. is a project consultant.

The city said that in fiscal year 2019, the latest available figures, it received $ 529,004 in revenue from the activities of the Ala Wai driving range.

The Ala Wai once achieved recognition of the Guinness Book of World Records as the busiest golf course in the world with 220,000 laps played each year, and its popularity has contributed to the exploitation of the other five municipal courses of the city.

But as with many municipal courses throughout the country, the trend has declined. Only 129,183 rounds were played on the Ala Wai in 2019, a city spokesman said.

“The reality of the golf division is that it needs around $ 4.7 million in grants from the general fund to balance,” said Guy Kaulukukui, director of the Enterprise Services city department. “We have an operating cost of approximately

$ 14.7 million and revenues of around $ 10 million. “

Kaulukukui said: “We have tried to find ways to make golf sustainable so that (it) can be available and affordable for residents, especially in the heart of Honolulu. We have looked at several options to that end, but it became quite clear that our driving range generates around $ 500,000 a year for the city and is likely to lag behind. It can only do one thing. At this moment we rent golf balls, (people) hit golf balls, we collect them and do it all over again. “

When the city wanted to diversify the operation and submit a proposal to submit proposals in 2017, the response from Topgolf said it emerged as a leading prospect.

In the meetings with community groups, project participants said they were worried about the influence of light and noise on the neighborhood.

“Our designs have evolved over the past 10 years,” says Tanner Micheli, development director at Topgolf. “We have found ways to improve lighting and sound. We are confident that we can alleviate these concerns if we go through the environmental process. “

Rolfing said he imagined Ala Wai becoming a “golf house” that could unite many facets of the golf community, including junior golf, under one roof, but more urgent is a move towards sustainability. Rolfing said: “Without this Topgolf project, I really don’t see a plan to make this specific wave model (model) sustainable in the long term. I really don’t.”

