Advertisement

Friday’s Iraqi Shiite criticized security forces for failing to prevent attacks on anti-government protesters, as new figures showed that nearly 550 people have been killed since October.

Eight protesters were killed this week in attacks on protest camps by supporters of populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, including in the shrine city of Najaf – the home of Iraqi Shiite religious leaders.

In his weekly sermon given by a representative, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani condemned the bloodshed as “painful and unhappy” and said that state security forces are “indispensable” to prevent the country from “falling into the abyss of chaos”.

Advertisement

“There is no reason for them to stop fulfilling their duties in this regard, or for someone to stop them from doing this,” Sistani said.

“They must be responsible for maintaining security and stability, protecting peaceful demonstrators and their meeting places, revealing the identities of aggressors and infiltrators, and protecting the interests of citizens against the attacks of saboteurs.”

Sadr recently called on his supporters to ensure the reopening of schools, roads and government buildings that were closed by months of demonstrations.

A demonstrator on Tahrir Square in Baghdad calls for protection after a night of violence attributed to supporters of populist cleric Moqtada Sadr Photo: AFP / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

Some 543 Iraqis have been killed in protest-related violence since unprecedented anti-government demonstrations calling for systematic reforms in the capital and southern cities in October, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said Friday.

The Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed that the first demonstrator was shot on October 1, but was inadmissible thereafter. The Commission has since repeatedly complained that the authorities have rejected its requests for information on deaths, injuries and arrests.

The Commission, which is funded by the government but operates independently, became the only source of death toll until last year it also faced pressure to stop reporting.

It resumed its public reporting and shared its latest statistics with AFP on Friday, showing that 276 people have been killed in Baghdad since the beginning of October alone.

Seventeen members of the security forces are among the dead nationwide, according to the updated list. The others are all demonstrators or activists, including 22 who were killed.

Many were killed by tear gas bottles, live rounds, and even machine gun fire, which Sistani had condemned in earlier sermons.

According to medical sources, up to 30,000 more were injured during the rallies.

Iraqi protesters help clean up in the main protest camp in the shrine city Najaf after a night of violence attributed to supporters of populist cleric Moqtada Sadr Photo: AFP / Haidar HAMDANI

The government of Iraq has repeatedly denied that its security forces are shooting at demonstrators.

This week, protesters said they were faced with a new threat – from supporters of Sadr, who initially supported the protest movement but then threw his support behind the appointment of Mohammad Allawi as Iraq’s new prime minister last weekend.

Most demonstrators rejected Allawi, the dual communications minister, as being too close to the political elite they had been demonstrating for months.

Sadr supporters turned against the other protesters and expelled them from their protest camps in the centers of major cities.

In Hilla, a demonstrator was stabbed to death on Monday when Sadrists, with their distinctive blue caps, clashed with anti-government demonstrators.

And in Najaf on Wednesday, seven activists were shot after Sadr supporters stormed their camp.

Sistani’s sermon seemed to have driven the remaining protesters into central Tahrir Square in Baghdad on Friday.

“I watched, afraid that he would be too general and it would cause more suppression of the protests,” said an activist who gave his name only as Ali.

“But he was able to convey a message: he only accepts the official security forces, not” blue hats “or anyone else.”

In Diwaniyah further south, demonstrator Mohammad al-Bulani said the sermon showed support for the protest movement.

“He is the only one who has stood by our demands and defended us,” he said.

“We hope that we will not lose this important support because everyone – from political parties to militias and illegal armed factions – is trying to destroy us to end the demonstrations.”

. [TagsToTranslate] top

Advertisement