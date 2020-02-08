Advertisement

Major politicians, including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lined up in front of polling stations on Saturday to exercise their right to vote in parliamentary elections in the state capital.

Jaishankar cast his vote at the NDMC School of Science and Humanities in Tuglak Cresent, while Kejriwal, along with his wife – Sunita Kejriwal, mother and son, who voted for the first time – cast their vote at a booth in Civil Lines.

The Union Minister of Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Manish Sisodia, Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi parliamentarians, including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi, also voted in the state capital.

The city is witnessing a triangular competition among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the recent elections, the BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP won 67 seats, the BJP 3rd Congress did not open its account.

AAP, led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hopes to retain power for the second time in a row.

The BJP also hopes to win a majority by benefiting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity.

The congress, which had been in power in Delhi under the leadership of former Prime Minister Sheila Dixit for 15 years until the party lost to AAP in 2015, hopes to be revived.

AAP has 70 seats, while the BJP has placed its candidates in 67 seats and left three seats for its allies – two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, the congress has 66 seats and has allocated four seats to its ally RJD.

