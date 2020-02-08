Advertisement

The first week of February brought some news and rumors from Apple, led by a number of new operational updates that entered the beta test. The star of the show was the iOS 13.4 beta, which included a number of new features and optimizations as well as some hidden signs of Apple’s upcoming plans.

Apple received an interesting patent for a hinge mechanism for devices with collapsible displays this week, while the Wuhan coronavirus continues to provide general news about its effects on public health, especially for Apple, in the form of delays in product manufacture and temporary retailing.

Everything new in iOS 13.4: iCloud folder sharing, updated mail toolbar, new Memoji stickers and more

Apple released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 this week with several new features, including enabling iCloud Folder Sharing, an updated mail toolbar with a repositioned trash to avoid accidentally deleted emails, and a new collection of memoji stickers and much more.

We have summarized all changes that we have found so far in the betas for iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 with a video!

iOS 13.4 Beta unveils “CarKey” function that turns your iPhone or Apple Watch into a car key

Although not mentioned in the release notes, the beta version of iOS 13.4 also includes early signs of an interesting feature that allows you to use your iPhone or Apple Watch as a digital car key.

The iOS 13.4 beta includes code strings that refer to an unpublished “CarKey” framework that an iPhone or Apple Watch can use to lock or unlock compatible vehicles and start the engine.

“CarKey” would be integrated in the wallet app and could be shared with others so that they can use all unlocking and driving functions. This promises to be a really interesting feature and we have all the details right here.

New Apple TV unveiled in tvOS 13.4 Beta

An updated Apple TV with an A12 Bionic chip or newer appears to be in development, based on an unpublished model code-named “T1125” that was revealed this week in tvOS 13.4 beta.

The new Apple TV is expected to have a faster A12 or A13 chip while maintaining a maximum supported resolution of 4K with HDR. The faster processor would surely benefit the Apple Arcade game and overall performance.

It is unclear whether or when the new Apple TV will be released. Apple typically hosts the first media event of a calendar year in March. The current Apple TV 4K model was released in September 2017.

Apple Patents Foldable device with movable flaps to prevent the display from folding

Apple received a patent this week for a foldable device with a unique hinge mechanism that uses movable flaps to prevent the display from being wrinkled or damaged when folded.

The patent is granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and explains that the hinge mechanism would ensure adequate separation between the first and second parts of the display. When the device is deployed, movable flaps would expand to cover the gap and retract when the device is folded.

The FBI still hasn’t managed to unlock the iPhone used by Mass Shooter in Florida last year

A report earlier this week claimed that FBI officials had still failed to unlock a password-protected iPhone that investigators believed to have belonged to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani who fired a mass shot at a Florida naval base in December.

FBI director Christopher Wray said his agency “is currently busy with Apple in the hope that we can get better help from them so that we can access this phone.”

Last month, the FBI sent a letter to Apple asking the company’s lawyer, Katherine Adams, for help unlocking the iPhone.

Apple now offers home repairs in select cities

Apple is now offering an on-site repair option for customers in select U.S. cities who have device issues but are unable to visit an Apple store or repair facility.

The service is offered in collaboration with the authorized service provider Go Tech Services, which promises to repair your device “at home or in the office”.

