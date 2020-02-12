The 2020 Oscars ceremony made headlines on Sunday when several stars and industry members were excluded from the ‘In Memoriam’ reel. And now the Academy is speaking out in the midst of the recoil.

One of the most striking was Luke Perry, best known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and recently Riverdale. The actor, who died in 2019 at the age of 52, appeared posthumously on the screen as Wayne Maunder in Once Upon a Time … by Quentin Tarantino … in Hollywood.

Given his involvement in one of the most nominated films of the year, it was surprising to see that Perry was not honored by the stars during Billie Eilish’s musical performance. Complaints abound, one of which came from Perry’s former 90210 costar Tori Spelling.

When she went to social media, she wrote: “Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved and lost are not mentioned in the #oscars memoriam. First, my father is Aaron Spelling who is in 2006 succeeded and now my friend Luke Perry who died in 2019. 😢 “

After the public protest, the Academy issued a statement via Deadline.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the statement began. “An executive committee representing each branch takes the list into account and makes selections for the broadcast based on limited time available. All entries are recorded on Oscar.com and remain on the site throughout the year.”

The “In Memoriam” segment took place in almost four minutes with 58 people honored. Perhaps a longer number or a faster run would have made more inclusion possible. Only time will tell if the award ceremony will make changes to the system, until then let us know which stars you felt were enclosed by the “In Memoriam” of the Oscars in the comments below.

