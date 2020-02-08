Advertisement

On Friday, several tornadoes and storms hit Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, DC area, and damaged buildings, felled trees, and caused power outages.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tornado occurred in Leesburg, Virginia, while five more were reported across Maryland.

The tornadoes and strong winds on Friday came after two days of heavy rain, WTOP reported. The NWS described the tornado event as “atypical” for this season.

“We have seen significant damage across the region,” Kyle Pallozzi, an NWS meteorologist, told WTOP. “We can get tornadoes in February, but it’s not the most typical thing either.”

According to NBC4 meteorologist Chuck Bell, a February 7 tornado warning for the DC-Baltimore area was the earliest ever issued for that region.

A woman living in Leesburg, Kristi Rich, told WTOP that she had found damage to her area after the storm.

“There is a lot of debris, some fallen trees and several houses that were damaged by fences,” Rich said. “For a particular house, the siding was torn off the side of the house and you can see the attic.”

The storm also caused travel interruptions in Maryland, particularly Germantown, Poolesville, Boyds and Dickerson, where authorities said several streets were blocked by debris and fallen trees.

“With all of this, there have been a number of collisions, car accidents, large tree branches and trees falling on cars,” Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, told WTOP. “It’s pretty significant damage.”

No injuries were reported, although a Route 109 driver was lucky to escape unharmed after a branch knocked through the windshield on Friday. Bad weather led to blackouts in Northern Virginia and Maryland, and thousands of residents were temporarily without power on Friday, WTOP reported.

Severe weather also affected other parts of the country. According to the Associated Press, authorities confirmed five deaths in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee that have been linked to the storm.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear declared the state of emergency on Friday. In the meantime, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice did the same for seven counties in his state. A stronger weather forecast is expected in some parts of the country for the coming week.

“We expect another storm system to appear in the middle of the week next week, causing heavy rainfall in some areas where it has occurred in the past 24 hours, so you should keep an eye on this system next week.” said Greg Carbin meteorologist from the Weather Prediction Center, the Associated Press said.

