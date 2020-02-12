TORONTO –

She is remembered as a “stubborn” newspaper reporter with a compassionate touch who could bring her subjects to life with her non-apologetic words and division.

After nearly five decades in the profession, the old columnist Christie Blatchford died at the age of 68.

Blatchford had undergone treatment for lung cancer in Toronto when she died.

Her brother, Les Blatchford, confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.

“We will always miss her,” he said. “She was a great girl.”

Blatchford started her career as a sports columnist for the Globe and Mail in the early 1970s.

John Moore, the host of the “Moore in the morning” radio program on NewsTalk 1010, said that Blatchford’s entry into sports journalism was a breakthrough in itself.

“She started as a sports reporter in a time when a woman was not, absolutely not, welcome in a dressing room and frankly, not welcome in sports journalism because they said,” Come on, this is played by men, for men, what are you doing here? “and she wrote about hockey like no one else,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Adrienne Batra, editor-in-chief of the Toronto Sun, for which Blatchford wrote for years, said the columnist changed the reporting for women in Canada.

“She has improved every newsroom. She has made the people around her better, “she said.

However, writing Blatchford was not only limited to sports. The detained reporter was widely known for her coverage of some of the country’s most notorious criminal cases, including the trial of serial killer Paul Bernardo and the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

“Christie wrote from the courtroom with anger, with compassion, with incredible honesty and with a huge heart,” Moore said.

Batra said you could often find “Blatch,” as she was lovingly called, while she picked up tissues in the front row of the courtroom and wiped her eyes as she took notes.

“She has changed the way we treat courts. She opened the doors. She peered behind the curtain. She started telling more stories about the victims, the dynamics between the prosecutors and the judge, “Batra said.

Blatchford’s willingness to tackle sensitive topics with sometimes non-popular opinions meant that she often criticized herself.

Despite this, Batra said the determined journalist “never went back.”

“She did speak truth to power, and she did it in a way that was, yes, somewhat sharp, but very clearly spoken and often correct,” she explained. “Tough, but fair.”

Rob Roberts, editor-in-chief of The National Post, for which Blatchford wrote columns and won a National Newspaper Award, said she was driven by empathy.

He said empathy was evident in Blatchford’s report of the death of seven-year-old Randal Dooley, who was murdered by his stepmother and father, and Ashley Smith, who died of suicide while in prison in Ontario.

“Christie used her just anger and her empathy to focus attention on those cases and try to make sure that those things happened much less often,” he said.

Moore also witnessed Blatchford’s empathy in her work when she told him about the time she collected her old notebooks during the Bernardo trial for a recent book she wrote about the Canadian legal system.

“She discovered that the pages were stuck together and thought” What is this? “Did I spill coffee? Is there some mold in the basement?” : “Those pages were stuck with snot,” he recalled.

The fighting spirit of Blatchford was evident until the end, when she promised to beat cancer and continue to work, according to her colleagues.

Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, CTV National News, recalled the first hearing on the diagnosis of Blatchford in cancer during the federal elections in October.

“We all thought, above all, that if someone could fight this, it would be Christie,” she said. “During visits with her in the hospital during the last few months, there was always that spark there. She was angry about the cancer. She really wanted to fight this. There was so much more that she wanted to do. “

Roberts said that Blatchford was already making plans for future stories she wanted to tell when she came out of the hospital. He said she wanted to write about the upcoming trial of the suspect who was accused in the Yonge Street attack 2018 and another column about her experience with cancer.

Despite her illness, LaFlamme said the drive from Blatchford was with her until the end.

“Until the end, this was a woman who never lost her spirit, her humor, and her struggle to bring out the truth,” she said. “I just can’t even find the words to describe what we’ve lost in this country.”

With files from The Canadian Press