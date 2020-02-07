Advertisement

Jill Killeen and Clara Aquilini led the Reveal gala at Rogers Arena, which reportedly raised $ 1,022,000 for the Canucks Autism Network, which was founded by Clara and husband Paolo from the team and arena family.

HOME ICE: Reveal Gala Co-Chairs Clara Aquilini and Jill Killeen recently drove virtually to Rogers Arena and raised $ 1,022,000 for the Canucks Autism Network. “We both play crimes,” said Killeen during a VIP reception in the Vancouver Canucks’ dressing room. The singer and comedian Lady Rizo and the local Underground Circus artists entertained 600 visitors.

Artist Athena Bax spent pocket money to assemble her ensemble, and then donated a painting that raised $ 30,000 at a Canucks Autism Network gala auction.

Among them was the city artist Athena Bax, who often creates glamorous outfits from less than a few hairspray editions. For Reveal, she made a cylinder of scrap material and then glued glittering Gewgaws onto a $ 7.50 Value Village jacket that she had torn apart and pinned to her dress. Against this tax likelihood, Bax also donated a flower painting titled Love is a Garden, which helped the network’s teenagers win $ 30,000 at auction.

The Millennium Development Corp. by Peter and Shahram Malek has restored Hastings-at-Carrall’s 107-year-old Merchant Bank Building to be better than new.

MERCHANT OF GASTOWN: Eighty-nine years have passed since steam locomotives carried passenger and freight cars across the Hastings-at-Carrall intersection. The Merchant Bank Building, which was built in 1913, was given a diagonally recessed facade so that the trains could pass through. The old railroad right of way is now a triangular public space called Pioneer Place or more commonly Pigeon Park. After years of decline, the neoclassical Merchant Bank building itself looks like it’s new, not that multi-colored nighttime floodlights were common in 1913. After the renovation by Peter Malek and brother Shahram Malekyazdi’s Millennium Development Corp. In the meantime, it is technically up to date. Some marble and terrazzo floors, molded ceilings, iron banisters (there is a new elevator) and sliding windows that can actually be opened, even if they are now a few centimeters long. The town hall would not renew the original regulations for four more four floors, but gave in as far as the steel-concrete replacement for the mostly wood-framed attic. In the meantime, Millennium has started a building with 37 rental units, in which the brick facade of a building from the 1880s has been preserved. Oddly enough, the Merchant Bank building had a predecessor from the same era that barely lasted 20 years. With several restaurant bars nearby, another can occupy the street and lower floors. Colliers International’s brokers could welcome a technology company that rents all 1,472 square feet. The incomparable address – One West Hastings – would likely be an incentive.

Chairs Pei Huang and Judy Leung toasted a $ 3 million gala to end the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation’s $ 60 million campaign for the future of surgery.

SURGERY FOR SURGERY: Pei Huang and Judy Leung were co-chairs of the Chinese-Canadian Community’s sixth annual Time to Shine Gala, which reportedly raised $ 3 million. This sum, including a $ 1 million donation from William Lin and An-Nien Lu, helped VGH and the UBC Hospital Foundation complete their $ 60 million Future of Surgery campaign, although a similar large one Fundraiser will no doubt follow.

Angela Chapman wore a Vimo wedding dress for the VHG and UBC Hospital Foundation gala and admired the confectionery of Beijing designer Guo Pei.

On this happy occasion, the Foundation’s President-CEO Angela Chapman wore a contemporary, shiny dress from the Vimo Wedding boutique in Vancouver. Other participants are bidding on clothing from Beijing designer Guo Pei that has hardly been there. Not that a wearer would feel cold after tasting the Gala’s free Lion Way cocktails: brandy, rum, mescal, amaretto, red wine and five spices.

After many developments in Vancouver. Ian Gillespie, founder of Westbank Projects Corp. in Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo, etc., is preparing for a $ 10 billion thriller in Silicon Valley.

BIGGER: A gunshot wound on the head of 10-year-old Ian Gillespie, which was spent studying piano, but did not affect his career as a real estate developer. Westbank Projects Corp. founder Gillespie is 58 years old and is often supported by Ben Yeung, CEO of the Peterson Group. He has already completed many important developments in Vancouver and Toronto. Six operate in Seattle and others in Tokyo. While Gillespie reviewed the co-chair of West Bank CFO Judy Leung at the Time to Shine gala, she talked about an even bigger project. This corresponds to a $ 10 billion development of office space at six locations in San Jose, California. With Silicon Valley giants Apple and Google nearby, the Energy Net Zero system will be about half the size of downtown Vancouver, said Gillespie. It is also the case that this sphere did not penetrate deeper.

At a joint national day event, the New Zealand Consul General Matt Ritchie congratulated the Honorary Consul Kevin Lamb on being accepted into the Australian order.

UNDER ORDER: Australia’s 23-year-old honorary consul Kevin Lamb probably felt the irony of rain when he and New Zealand’s five-month consul general, Matt Ritchie, celebrated their national holidays together. When they arrived at the front desk, they and guests had to slosh through cascades that caused flooding and prevented the skiers and residents of the Hemlock Valley from accessing the street. In the absence of rain that day, runaway bushfires threatened to evacuate the Australian capital. Canberra himself gave the Edmonton-born lamb the Order of Australia for “Outstanding Achievements and Services”. After being posted to Kuala Lumpur, retail specialist Ritchie is making every effort to ensure that New Zealand-Canada benefits from the two-year, comprehensive and progressive agreement for the trans-Pacific partnership.

Dianne Watts, seen with the spirituality promoter Deepak Chopra, had a lot to meditate on when her ostensible v. The offer of the liberal party leadership fluctuated.

LIB AND LET LIB: One wonders whether B.C. Liberal liberals would have to “apply for a political comeback” (Vaughn Palmer, Sun, February 4) or practice survival of lifeboats if Dianne Watts had been elected leader on February 3, 2018. The former Mayor of Surrey and the Tory MP ran four rounds of elections until 2014. The lack of support from the Liberals, the horse trade among the losers and the dissent from their own supporters gave Andrew Wilkinson the win.

