Kejriwal has developed into a socialist force, at least when it comes to politics in Delhi.

New Delhi: The BJP’s poison campaign and unsuccessful attempts to consolidate the “Hindu electoral bank” prolonged the saffron party’s vanvaas in the state capital, who voted again for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party, now celebrated as a new socialist force. After Jharkhand, Delhi is the second example in which the BJP could not be elected because it adopted the Citizenship Act (Amendment) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which the opposition camp classified as “anti-Muslim” , strongly supported. At a time when all economic indicators are on a downward trend, the BJP’s caustic remarks against the Shaheen Bagh protests have also failed to produce the desired results. The BJP, which won all seven seats in parliament last May, hoped to return brutally to power in Delhi under pressure from the AAP, which will form the government for the third time in a row.

Delhi, which has undergone a major demographic change in the past two decades, with lower and lower middle class voters dominating the class character of the city and no longer just the middle class, over 50 percent of voters supported the liberalized character of the AAP, whose campaign is focused on its Work focused and their leaders refused to use the verbal language used by some BJP leaders. Subsidized water and electricity as well as free journeys in DTC buses for women also helped the AAP considerably.

While the BJP’s share of the vote has increased compared to recent polls in the assembly, the number remained in the single-digit range, which some of the party’s top politicians had said would easily cross the 40 mark. After the humiliating debacle of the BJP after the Jharkhand polls, however, there were rumors in the party office that the leadership “was actually trying to inspire their cadres with the” feedback “and” internal polls “, but was aware of the” real position ” was ”. However, the general opinion within the BJP is that its aggressive campaign, led by BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, whom the squad had launched.

“(Arvind) Kejriwal has developed into a socialist force, at least when it comes to politics in Delhi. He has managed to court the lower and lower middle classes, which are more dominant in Delhi demographics than the middle class. Kejriwal and AAP the have come closer to the masses in Delhi than any other political leader or party. Instead of a vision for Delhi, our party focused on polarizing issues that were rejected, ”said a senior BJP leader.

While the entire leading BJP group was involved in the campaign, Kejriwal only connected with the lower and lower middle class, and the BJP could not reconnect with the middle class, which was their support base and also a leadership crisis in the BJP department in Delhi was added to his ailments. The BJP’s main program also failed to impress voters in Delhi who agreed with the AAP, which is seen more than the BJP, at least in the general election.

The BJP’s strategy for personal attacks on Mr. Kejriwal also contradicted this, as his image and his party’s socio-economic vision proved to be more effective than the BJP’s leadership and strategy for community and polarizing surveys.

There is widespread speculation that the BJP leadership will revise the Delhi unit, which has had no impact since the party’s last government over the state capital. The factionalism and the failure of the government to inspire the squad also proved devastating for the BJP.

“The BJP accepts the people’s mandate and we will take on the role of a constructive opposition. We will address all issues related to the development of Delhi. I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and his party with the conviction that the government of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for Delhi, ”BJP President J.P. Nadda.

Manoj Tiwari, the head of BJP Delhi, who had predicted a big victory for his party earlier in the day, tweeted: “Thank you to all voters in Delhi. Many thanks to all party workers for their hard work … We respect the mandate of the people. @ArvindKejriwal Congratulations to you … I hope the Delhi government is living up to people’s expectations. “

