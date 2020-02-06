Advertisement

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) – Get Report raised its full-year profit prospects on Thursday, but found that global auto sales, and particularly China, could be severely impacted by the fatal corona virus.

Toyota posted a 3.2% profit decline in the third quarter to 654.4 billion yen ($ 5.95 billion) on Thursday, but said that a weaker yen had sales and margins in the final months of its fiscal year , which ends in April, and lifted the 2019 profit / 2020 forecast by 4.2% to 2.5 trillion yen.

Toyota expects global vehicle sales of around 10.7 million units, with North American sales increasing to 2.71 million vehicles. This is a slight increase over its previous forecast, based on an average of 108 yen against the US dollar.

Masayoshi Shirayanagi, chief operating officer, told reporters after the results that the automaker would “be looking closely at the inventory of components manufactured in China and used in other countries, including Japan, and the possibility of alternative production,” as the distribution of the Coronoavirus continues to close factories and facilities in the central industrial province of Huebi and the surrounding region.

Toyota stock rose 2.58% on the third-quarter trading day in Tokyo, boosting the world’s largest automaker’s value by 17.8% in the past six months.

Domestic competitor Honda Motor Co. could hold, according to reports from the Nikkei Business Daily plants in Whuan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which were closed on February 13, according to an earlier plan. Last week, Hyuandi Motor Co. ceased production in South Korea due to the negative impact of supply chains in China on production.

“My strong instinct is to tell you how the virus affects our business and our forecast for this year, but it’s just too early,” said Ford Motor Co. (F) – Get Report CEO Jim Hackett told investors after the company posted disappointing fourth quarter earnings yesterday that put stocks in a 9.5% tailspin.

“China is only now returning from an extended New Year’s holiday. And many companies, including Ford, are currently hoping to restart most of their industrial operations next week,” he added. “And most of the experts already say that, and we agree that it will take weeks to understand the effects of the outbreak.”

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) – Get Report shares were also pressured by China concerns yesterday, falling more than 17% – mostly since 2013 – after company vice president, Tao Lin, announced that deliveries from his newly opened plant in Shanghai would be delayed at least until February 10th.

General Motors Co. (GM) – Get Report believes the company expects “significantly lower equity income in China in the first quarter of 2020” due to the coronavirus outbreak that killed 563 people and infected at least 28,000 others.

“The current situation with the corona virus is very worrying. It is a very fluid situation with daily updates,” said Matt Tsien, President of GM China. “

As far as sales impact is concerned, I think it will affect the entire industry in the short term, “he told investors in a conference call on Wednesday after the automaker made above-average profits in the fourth quarter.” Basically, these dealers were closed for the new lunar year. In some regions, they are slowly increasing again. They remain closed in many other regions. We therefore assume that this will have an impact on volume in the near future. “

