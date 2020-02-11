Advertisement

Of course we still have a mega fuck ton of Oscars jewelry to plow through, but let’s pause for a moment and bow to the lady – no, the queen; no, the GODDESS – who absolutely possessed the red carpet after the party.

She clearly has the time of her life and we don’t blame her. This dress looks beautiful on her. We have to admit a bit of disappointment about the hair situation. We can understand the impulse to keep things toned and leave the dress in the spotlight, but when we consider how dramatic her hair can be when she lets it fly, we find that we really want her to go for it. Yet she looks great and we think it is great that she has made such a bold and striking choice.





Style credits:

– Zuhair Murad Golden fitted dress fully embroidered with sequins and accompanied by a matching cape from the Spring 2020 Couture collection

– Jennifer Meyer Diamond Long 4 Prong Tennis Nails

– Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Stylized by Karla Welch | Her through Araxi Lindsey | Makeup through Lisa Storey

[Photo credit: RobinLori / INSTARimages.com, Ian West / PA Images / INSTARimages.com, Niviere David / Abaca Usa / Instarimages.Com, zuhairmurad.com]

