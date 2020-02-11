Advertisement

Slim sandwiches and ponytails

I have made slender buns and casual updos a staple for Rainbow Johnson. The character of Tracee Ellis Ross is an anesthesiologist, the mother of five children, is married to a beautiful husband and has a dog. A slim bun or sticky head would be most realistic for someone who doesn’t have much time for themselves. These styles are also part of the ‘Protective Style’ community. It is the best way to keep your hair healthy and stylish.

Braids

I started braiding her in high school. It is a skill that I can proudly present at Blackish. Before Blackish, viewers had not seen a married, professional career woman with 5 children in cornrows. Most women braid their hair to save time during the week. I am happy to bring honest images to life. Tracee Ellis Ross has worn many different braid styles over the past 6 seasons. Here are a few of my favorites.

Soft ‘N Curly

I rarely see full, downy natural hair on television. Every time I style Tracee’s hair in resilient, carefree curls, it seems to show a softer side of Rainbow Johnson.

Brushed out

I love big fluffy hair. To get this look, I usually brush Tracee’s natural curl or some curl pattern that was previously made with a large paddle brush.

Character Styling

Some of my favorite episodes are when I transform Tracee Ellis Ross and the Johnson family into characters such as Michelle Obama, Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin, Thelma from Good Times, or period hairstyling like our final in season 1 of the 1920s. Tracee has a classic face. You can transport her to any age.

In January, Black-ish was broadcast “Hair Day,” an episode that explored the natural hair travel decision of Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin). But this was hardly the first time the ABC comedy put black hair in the spotlight during the six seasons.

In fact, the series did an excellent job doing exactly that with the cast every week, especially with matriarch Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross). And in the middle of Black History Month, TV Insider talked to Ross’s own hair stylist Araxi Lindsey about how she and Emmy-nominated actress have used black-ish as a platform for presenting natural hair over the years.

Check out some of Lindsey’s favorite looks for Bow during the seasons in the gallery above, from slender buns and ponytails to brushed and braided. In addition, she shares her most memorable moments with styling Ross for those big theme episodes, from the Good Times episode to the final of season 1 with the 1920 theme.

Blackish, Tuesdays, 9: 30/8: 30c, ABC

