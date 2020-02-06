Advertisement

The trailer of Baaghi 3, the third part of the successful action franchise by Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan, is there and everything an action hero could wish for. The powerful trailer shows Tiger single-handedly fighting the power of the Syrian state – or whatever the Bollywood version of the country – to save his non-violent and, for some reason, somewhat feminine brother. played by Riteish Deshmukh.

After the huge success of his last action film War, this is Tiger’s second action film in a row, and the actor goes one better with some new stunts and fight sequences. Shraddha, who did a lot of stunts in Saaho, the main role at Prabhas, has little to do on the field but can swear well.

The action sequences worked well when Tiger and his biceps fought several tanks and several helicopters. The trailer gives some insight into what to expect in the department, and die-hard fans of the actor won’t be disappointed.

The film also brings Tiger and father Jackie Shroff together on screen for the first time. Jackie plays a police inspector and the father of the characters from Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger had previously shared the film’s poster to announce his return as Ronnie, the main character. He wrote: “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Against a nation, RONNIE is back!” The poster shows Tiger with a rifle in hand in front of a tank. The poster’s subtitle reads “This time he’s against a nation” and gives an indication of what Ronnie has to do in Baaghi 3.

The war actor has shown his taut body in his Instagram posts while filming the film, which takes place in various locations, including Jaipur. Tiger had teamed up with Shraddha in 2016 and Disha Patani in 2018 with Baaghi 2. The new episode also marks Shraddha’s reunion with her Ek Villain co-actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The Baaghi 3 team celebrates the completion of the shoot.

Shraddha announced the completion of the shoot on December 30 last year. She had a picture on Instagram titled “Last day on # BAAGHI3. What a great time with such a beautiful and loving team. I had such an incredible time. “The picture showed the cast and the crew who had cut a cake with Baaghi 3 on it.

