Film: Angrezi Medium

Directed by Homi Adajania

Actors: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia

Trailer rating: 4/5

Angrezi Medium is a film that many are looking forward to for an obvious reason – the talented Irrfan Khan. The actor is being treated for an extended illness that has been gone for a while. The trailer for his next film, Angrezi Medium, was released online today and Irrfan has once again proven why he is an exceptional actor.

Judging by the Angrezi Medium trailer, it’s fairly easy to see that the film follows a concept similar to the first one; H. A father does everything to do what he thinks is best for his daughter. Champak (Irrfan Khan) is a proud father of his little daughter Tara (Radhika Madan), who is an excellent student. Tara would like to visit London for her further studies. We later see Champak give everything to ensure that Tara’s dream becomes a reality. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen as a London policewoman while Deepak Dobriyal plays Irrfan’s close companion.

The trailer has a healthy dose of emotions, drama, comedy and to round off Irrfan’s amazing screen presence. We can’t wait to see it on the screens. Irrfans Hindi Medium (2017) received six nominations at the Filmfare Awards this year, winning the Best Film Award and Best Actor Award for Ace Actor.

