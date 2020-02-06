Advertisement

New DelhiPrime Minister Narendra Modi wants railroads to think outside the box to maximize their tourist potential, particularly with a focus on religious tourism, ThePrint said.

PM Modi would also like the railways to bill customers for the use of Wi-Fi on trains and platforms.

Modi suggested that the railways might consider starting a tourist train from Patna Sahib to Amritsar Sahib, the Golden Temple, with “devotional activities on board like Guru / Shabad” Kirtan. langar, Etc”.

“Similar traits can be considered to connect other thematic religious goals. For example, to connect sacred places for the Krishna followers / Vaishnavites, ”says the Minutes of the meeting led by Modi, presented on December 21st last year by two sector groups in a five-year vision document.

The protocol was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with the two groups – infrastructure, rural areas and agriculture – in the last week of January.

In June 2019, 10 sectoral secretariat groups were set up to develop transformative ideas for each sector / ministry / department for the next five years with annual plans, timetables and milestones.

“It is a novel idea to run trains for religious tourists on certain routes because a large number of pilgrims are constantly on the train. It can be a source of revenue for the railways,” said a senior government official who does not want to be named , opposite ThePrint.

ThePrint contacted two officials from the Ministry of Railways who had not yet responded at the time of publication of this report.

Railroads could charge for Wi-Fi, bed linen: PM

The Prime Minister also stressed that the railways need to mobilize additional sources of income.

“You (railways) could charge a fee for Wi-Fi, bedding, free space on platforms, etc.,” the meeting minutes said.

The Prime Minister’s remark that railways “need to mobilize additional sources of income” is not without reason.

The Railways Operating Ratio (OR) – the amount of money spent on each rupee – has been set at 97.4 percent for the 2019-20 fiscal period. In other words, the national carrier will spend 97.4 paise in the current fiscal year to earn each rupee.

The OP for 2020-21 is 96.2 percent.

Turnover in freight transport, the main source of income for the railways, is also falling.

PM suggests using unused railway land for solar energy

Another prime minister proposal at the December 21 meeting was to use unused railroad land to generate solar energy.

The prime minister had found that railroads have large reserve areas that can be used to generate solar energy by installing solar panels.

“That has enormous potential. The railways can even sell solar power by connecting such systems to networks, ”says the protocol.

The Prime Minister also suggested that sectors such as railways and roads could work on “hybrid systems” that could investigate the combination of rail and road transport for freight.

“The respective ministries in the sector groups will now review the Prime Minister’s observations and see if they can be included,” said the government official quoted above.

The official added that the railways are working on the Prime Minister’s ideas.

