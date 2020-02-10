Advertisement

A transsexual received a life-changing gift on his 18th birthday. (TikTok / @ fluffiestboy)

A transsexual teen showed TikTok a heart-warming video in which he experienced the surprise of his life for his 18th birthday.

Andrew shared a TikTok video from his school friends that surprised him the day after his birthday.

After the group sang to him about “Happy Birthday,” his friends announced that they had all signed up for a special gift.

“Since you are a legal adult, we have raised enough money for you to change your name,” said one, dropping it in tears.

Andrew told PinkNews that he had “absolutely no idea” what his friends were up to.

“They planned it for a month and I’m surprised that none of them slipped or even hinted that it was going to happen,” he said.

As a student at the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy in Texas, USA, Andrew said his school was “a really safe place for people in the LGBTQ + community”.

“All of my teachers and fellow students have been supporting me since I came out,” he added.

Andrew was not alone in feeling emotional. On Twitter, where one of his friends shared the video, strangers were in tears over the beautiful deed.

The kids are so much better than the rest of us.

A number of Twitter users asked why Andrew would need money to change his name.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, a petition to the court is required to get a name change in Andrew’s home state of Texas.

The Texas Law Help website states that an application fee is typically charged for filing an application, which may vary by state.

Once a transperson has legally changed their name, there are usually additional costs for replacing documents such as passports and driving licenses.

Aside from name changes, many trans-Americans undergoing medical treatment are often also burdened with health care costs.

According to the Affordable Care Act, insurers are legally obliged to cover the necessary costs for trans people, but only 83 percent according to the human rights campaign.

