Trans lawyer and Vietnam veteran Mia Yamamoto has criticized Donald Trump’s trans-military ban as “a policy of marginalization, oppression and marginalization by the government.”

The Japanese-American lawyer said on February 10 in a speech to a room of emerging lawyers for NYU Law, reports the student newspaper Washington Square News.

The trans lawyer, who left office in 2003 at the age of 60, served in the Vietnam War and is now a lawyer in Los Angeles.

In her speech, Yamamoto proposed the Trump administration because it banned trans people from serving in the military. The ban came into effect last year and endangered thousands of trans people.

Trans-military ban is “tip of the iceberg,” says transgender lawyer and activist.

“The issue of transgender ban is important not only because of the [rights] of transgender people, but also because it is the tip of the iceberg,” said Yamamoto.

She said trans people are “not the only ones targeted by the Trump administration,” and noted that women with skin color, LGBT + people, and Muslims were also discriminated against.

“We [transgender] have something to offer the country. We believe in this country as much as everyone else, ”she added.

Yamamoto was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal for her time in the U.S. military.

After leaving the military, she studied law at UCLA and opened her own practice in LA in 1984.

Since being a transsexual in 2003, Yamamoto has been a transaction rights activist and has represented community members in her work as a lawyer.

The ban was first announced in 2017 and came into effect last year.

Trump’s transmilitary ban came into force last April after a series of legal challenges to politics. At that time, it was estimated that the measure could drive 13,700 transsexuals out of the military.

Trump first announced the ban in a series of tweets on July 26, 2017.

“After consulting with my generals and military experts, it is noted that the United States government will not accept or allow any transgender people to serve in any capacity in the US military,” he wrote.

“Our military must focus on a decisive and overwhelming victory and must not be burdened with the enormous medical costs and disruptions that transgendered soldiers would bring.”