Advertisement

Trans-inclusive gender neutral bathroom sign (Sara D. Davis / Getty)

A kidney disease trans student sued his high school for not having access to the boys’ bathroom. Doctors believe that this has exacerbated his illness.

The North Carolina student, who was not named, said the school discriminated against him when she refused to let him use the right bathroom.

Advertisement

The student, who is now older, switched to his freshman year, according to Shelby Star. He and his mother told Kings Mountain High School principal Julie Rikard that he could use the boys’ bathroom.

The decision to deny transnational students access to the boys’ bathroom had physical and mental consequences.

According to the lawsuit, however, his application was rejected, resulting in mental and physical strain on the student.

“Since I’m a boy, I couldn’t use the girls’ toilet comfortably and had to avoid the toilet all year round,” the boy said in an affidavit.

He also said that he was selected when he used the girls’ room. In his second year, he was told that he could use the teacher’s toilet, but he claimed that if he were seen there, he would get “looks” from the staff.

He said that because of the rule, he avoided using the bathroom entirely in school. Doctors now believe that his fourth stage kidney disease has worsened.

A temporary injunction means that he can use the right bathroom at school until a verdict is reached.

The boy’s doctor wrote in a court document: “In addition to the escalation of his anxiety and grief that resulted from Kings Mountain High School’s refusal to give John the same access to the toilet as other boys, kidney function of John is impacted by a result of his lack of access to proper sanitation. “

Shearra Miller, head of the school board, said the district “has created student housing that we believed was in the best interest of the student.”

A judge has temporarily approved an injunction, which means the school will have to let him use the boys’ bathroom until a verdict is reached.

Advertisement