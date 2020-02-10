Advertisement

NikkieTutorials.

Trans YouTuber and the rising star of the Netherlands, NikkieTutorials, have been announced as online moderators of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020.

At the beauty guru’s next big appearance, she will act as a digital moderator for the 65th annual run of the singing competition.

Your hosting responsibilities will be to manage Eurovision’s three online channels and host a backstage YouTube series as we are truly blessed to live in the same timeline as them.

The vlogger, real name Nikkie De Jager, went to Twitter on Monday to confirm the news output on her resume.

HAPPY DINNER IN EUROPE ge I am fully honored and happy to announce that I am the online host for # ESC2020 ❤️😱

I will take part in all three # Eurovision live shows AND organize a special YouTube series with this year’s artists in ROTTERDAM! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/VCROVAm7R5

– NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) February 10, 2020

“I am fully honored and pleased to announce that I am the online host for Eurovision 2020,” she tweeted.

NikkieTutorials hosted for Eurovision.

In an Instagram message, she said: “From the moment Duncan Laurence won in Tel Aviv, I had only one wish: to take part in the Dutch edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“When I was approached at the end of last year, I was very honored. I am really looking forward to immersing myself in this unique experience for two weeks. “

In the Backstage series, the participating artists of this year are introduced, who are all currently fighting to represent their respective countries.

The winners then book their flights, trains and buses to reach Rotterdam, the second largest city in the Netherlands, after the victory of the Dutch artist Duncan Laurence in 2019.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest starts on May 12th and ends on May 16th.

Nikkie tutorials were released as shemales in a teardrop video.

Its 13 million subscribers are likely to renew Jager as a cheeky teen who put on makeup after watching an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

But last month, the 25-year-old blogger explained in an emotional 13-minute clip how she passed over in her teens and decided to share her story after allegedly being blackmailed.

Hunter said that she always strived to be her own person on her own terms. “It’s time to let go and be really free,” she said.

“When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means I’m a transgender.”

“I am NikkieTutorials and I am Nikkie. I’m me.

“We don’t need labels. But if we want to write a label on it, I’m a transgender.

“But at the end of the day, I’m me,” she said.

