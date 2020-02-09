Advertisement

The following is a transcript of an interview with Ambassador Cui Tiankai that aired on Face the Nation on February 9, 2020.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. We want to investigate more closely the efforts to curb the over 37,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China in which the death toll is at least 811, THE NATION, Ambassador Cui.

AMBASSADOR CUI TIANKAI: Thank you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Our condolences –

AMBASSADOR CUI: Thank you very much.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – for these hundreds of dead.

AMBASSADOR CUI: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why wasn’t the virus included?

AMBASSADOR CUI: This is a new virus. Therefore, in the beginning, very few people knew anything about it. This way, people are still learning to learn more about the virus and how it affects people and the channels of infection, and are trying their best to stop it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The US has repeatedly offered

AMBASSADOR CUI: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: CDC experts, American experts, send to help. Why does Beijing continue to ignore these offers?

AMBASSADOR CUI: I don’t think it was ignored. Especially-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you didn’t say yes.

AMBASSADOR CUI: Well, we – we welcome the American experts to participate in our efforts. And we coordinate with the World Health Organization because many things are done under the auspices of the World Health Organization. We warmly welcome American experts to join the group to which the W.H.O., the Assembly, belongs. And I am sure that it will go to China very soon.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You expect Americans to be part of the W.H.O. but you don’t want the CDC there?

AMBASSADOR CUI: First of all, there are experts from America on the list, which the W.H.O. We definitely respect – I think we all respect W.H.O. As the most professional intergovernmental body in the world and for the US CDC, they very often have regular contact with their Chinese counterpart, the Chinese CDC. In addition, some American experts have already come to China on an individual basis. So there are ongoing contacts not only between the two governments, but also between the two CDCs and between academic institutions, and even some American companies offer help and technical assistance.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, I asked the question because there are a lot of unknowns and a lot of distrust. Indeed, Senator Tom Cotton, who sits on the Senate Secret Service and Armed Forces Committee, suggested this week that the virus may have come from China’s biological war program. It is an extraordinary load. How do you react to it?

AMBASSADOR CUI: I think it is true that much is still unknown and our scientists, Chinese scientists, American scientists and scientists from other countries are doing their best to learn more about the virus, but it is very harmful. It is very dangerous to raise suspicions and rumors and spread them among people. For one thing, this will cause panic. Another thing that will fight racial discrimination, xenophobia and all those things that will really damage our joint efforts to fight the virus. Of course there are all kinds of speculations and rumors. There are people who claim that these viruses come from a military laboratory, not from China, perhaps from the United States. How can we believe all of these crazy things?

MARGARET BRENNAN: You think it’s crazy. Where does the virus come from?

AMBASSADOR CUI: Absolutely crazy.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Where did the virus come from?

AMBASSADOR CUI: We still don’t know. It is likely from an initial research result, probably from some animals. But we need to know more about it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: There was some outcry on social media, especially after Dr. Li Wenliang. He had publicly warned for weeks before the government confirmed that this was happening. In fact, the authorities had forced him to reject what he said earlier, which turned out to be true. The Chinese Communist Party is now investigating this. Why?

AMBASSADOR CUI: Well, we are all very sad about the death of Dr. Li. He is a good doctor. He was a dedicated doctor and did his best to protect people’s health. We are so grateful to him. But you see, he was a doctor and a few cases could alert a doctor. But you have to do more for the government. You must base your decisions and your announcement on more substantiated evidence and signs.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But do you think silencing him in the beginning was a mistake?

AMBASSADOR CUI: I – I don’t know who tried to silence him, but there was undoubtedly a disagreement or people couldn’t agree on what exactly the virus was and how it affected people. So they tried to discover more and learn more about the virus. Maybe some people didn’t respond quickly enough. Maybe Dr. Li recognized some dangers earlier than others, but that’s – it could happen anywhere, but if we find that there are flaws –

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes–

AMBASSADOR CUI: – We will do our best to correct that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did Chinese authorities arrest citizen journalist Chen Qiushi? He disappeared and his videos revealed much of what happened to this virus.

AMBASSADOR CUI: I’m sorry, I’ve never heard of this guy, so I don’t have any information to share with you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The rest of the world saw some pictures of what happened in his videos. I would also like to ask you quickly. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an extraordinary speech yesterday to a number of governors from all parts of the United States. And he sharply criticized the Chinese Communist Party, saying that your country is targeting states, cities, schools, and academic institutions to find out how to use them. What exactly is the Chinese government’s intention? Because the Secretary of State says it’s not good.

AMBASSADOR CUI: I always believe in the true foundation of China-USA. Relationships are friendship and mutual understanding between our peoples. So that’s the root of state-to-state relations, and there’s such an infusion between American states, cities, and ordinary Americans to learn more about China, develop friendship with the Chinese people, and develop cooperation between our two countries facilitate.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, he – he –

AMBASSADOR CUI: I don’t think anyone has a reason to guess people’s will.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, he specifically referred to the Xinjiang concentration camp. He spoke about American institutions and accidentally invested in the surveillance of Muslim minorities. Would you like to answer this point?

AMBASSADOR CUI: That is completely wrong. This is completely wrong, because the key problem in Xinjiang is the fight against terrorism. You see, a few years ago until recently, people in Xinjiang were victims of terrorist attacks. There have been thousands of such attacks that injured and even killed hundreds of thousands of people. So we have to do something to stop this threat to the well-being and life of the people there.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay.

AMBASSADOR CUI: So, without much effort now, in the past three years,

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

AMBASSADOR CUI: – There has been no such terrorist attack. So people there have a much better security, security there. And the people there are happy.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay, Ambassador, thank you for telling your side of the story. We’ll be back with new numbers from our CBS News Battleground Tracker.

