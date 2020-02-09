Advertisement

The following is a transcript of an interview with Senator Lindsey Graham that aired on Face the Nation on February 9, 2020.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We now turn to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham. Senator, good morning.

SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM: Good morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The President is awake. Apparently he’s watching because he sent a tweet this morning about your participation in this program. He said: “DeFace the nation will tell Lindsey Graham to open the judiciary and not stop.” I’m not quite sure what that means, but it sounds like he’s giving you orders to march.

SEN. GRAHAM: I think what he means is monitoring the FISA arrest warrant system that has failed. I can promise the President and your audience that I will call witnesses about …

MARGARET BRENNAN: Foreign surveillance orders

SEN. Graham: Yes. The Horowitz report. You know, McCabe, Comey, Rosenstein, Yates. How did you miss it How could you issue four arrest warrants for an American citizen based on unreliable information? But here’s what I want to say to the President. I’m not going to be the Republican Christopher Steele. Rudy Giuliani said last night that he had the goods from Hunter Biden. I called the Attorney General and Richard Burr, the chairman of the Intel Committee, this morning, and they told me that I’m very careful about putting anything that comes out of Ukraine against anyone. So I’m going to find out how the FISA arrest warrant system failed and make sure we reform it so it doesn’t happen again. I think there is a need to ask about conflict of interest related to Hunter Biden in Ukraine. The State Department had warnings and they ignored the conflict of interest. The whistleblower episode must be investigated by Richard Burr. But if Rudy Giuliani has any information from Ukraine, he has to leave the Ministry of Justice because it could be Russian propaganda.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The last time you participated in this program in December, you said that Giuliani should come to the Justice Committee with a suitcase full of documents that he picked up in Ukraine about the Bidens. Are you saying that you don’t want any part of it anymore?

SEN. GRAHAM: After speaking to the attorney general and the secretary-general of the secret service, any documents that come from Ukraine against an American, Republican or Democrat must be checked by the secret services who have the expertise I don’t have because Russia is us plays everyone like a violin. And Christopher Steele was played by the Russians who launched the Russian investigation into President Trump.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

SEN. Graham: It was all rubbish.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you saying Rudy Giuliani-

SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t want to do the same.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Rudy Giuliani is played by the Russians?

SEN. Graham: I don’t know. I say that the lawyer–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, it sounds like you’re suggesting it.

SEN. GRAHAM: I say that anyone who has information from Ukraine has to pass it on to the secret services. Senator Schumer warns Parnas and the audience if you don’t understand

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is one of Rudy Giuliani’s business partners.

SEN. Graham: Yeah, crooked like a snake …

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Who was charged?

SEN. Graham: On charges. So the Russian Hoaxster calls ship. I have photos of President Trump in a compromised situation. For any American politician, you should be very careful when you get information from Ukraine.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

SEN. GRAHAM: – and other countries that may be supported by misinformation from Russia.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Does the President know that? Because he–

SEN. GRAHAM: I hope so.

MARGARET BRENNAN:

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, when he sees the show, I would tell the President this.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I think Ukraine played a role here.

SEN. GRAHAM: I’m getting to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power by the Department of Justice, the FBI. And we need to make sure Hunter Biden’s conflict of interest is investigated because it’s legitimate. How could Joe Biden really act against corruption if his son sits on the Burisma board?

MARGARET BRENNAN: Can you explain that? You said you spoke to Attorney General Barr–

SEN. GRAHAM: This morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – this morning. Has the Justice Department been instructed to investigate the Bidens?

SEN. GRAHAM: No. The Ministry of Justice receives information from Ukraine from Rudy–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Already?

SEN. Graham: To see. He told me that they created a process that Rudy could give information about and they would see if it was verified. Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man. He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the president. He is a good lawyer. But what I’m trying to say – the President and everyone else – that the Russians are still ready. Deterrence doesn’t work. So let’s look at Hunter Biden’s conflict. Let’s look at Joe Biden. Vice President Biden, what did you do when you learned that your son was on Burisma’s board? It undermines your ability to fight corruption. Did you take it seriously Obviously he didn’t. But when it comes to documents that come from Ukraine, to Republicans and Democrats, be very careful.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that–

SEN. GRAHAM: – Something is over with the Intel community.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said to the President when he repeats things like the idea that the DNC server is hidden in Ukraine, that this is Russian propaganda that he repeats and apparently believes?

SEN. Graham: Well, I will …

MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you ever said that directly to him?

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I have no information about the server in Ukraine.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But you just said …

SEN. Graham: It was the Russians …

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Things that come from Ukraine should be carefully examined–

SEN. GRAHAM: Here’s my point–

MARGARET BRENNAN: – because of Russian interference.

SEN. Graham: My point. It was the Russians who hacked into the DNC, not the Ukrainians. But there are people in Ukraine who pull against Trump because they hate Manafort. To point out that there was no political interference from Ukraine in the direction of the President, I would not stand up to scrutiny in my opinion.

MARGARET BRENNAN: If – you have a role as Chairman of the Senate Justice Department to oversee –

SEN. Graham: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – the Ministry of Justice.

SEN. GRAHAM: I am not responsible for the entire government.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But I understand that. However, speaking of being asked in an open channel between Rudy Giuliani and the Department of Justice sounds, in a way, to be a taxpayer-funded Oppo research operation against Joe Biden. Wasn’t that the very heart of the impeachment probe?

SEN. Graham: No, not at all. There are a lot of people who are contacted by people from Ukraine. Adam Schiff was contacted by someone who was believed to be a Russian, and was apparently ready to board a plane and search for the documents. Schumer believes that Parnas has the goods. Parnas says I’m in. I have never met Parnas. So Democrats are played and I am not played. So let’s look at Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s connection to Ukraine. We’ll ask the State Department why you didn’t do anything about the conflict of interest. When John Kerry’s chief of staff was warned of the Hunter Biden clash over Burisma, what did you do, if anything? It’s all legitimate. Rudy says he has the goods. Anything I can tell Rudy and anyone else if you have information about Ukraine against anyone, go to the Intel Committee. Not me.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You – you don’t want any part of it right now. We have to end this conversation–

SEN. Graham: Okay.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Because you mentioned a number of things. So we have to take a short break. However, I would like to say that so far nothing has been proven in relation to corruption in relation to Joe Biden himself. His son served at the table and was paid for it.

SEN. GRAHAM: I just think that the media are so tanked on this topic.

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, but–

SEN. GRAHAM: It makes my stomach sick.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You just said–

SEN. GRAHAM: We’ll talk about it in a minute.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right, but you said it needs to be examined …

SEN. GRAHAM: Yes, nobody is investigating it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You admit that there is no evidence …

SEN. GRAHAM: CBS didn’t send a reporter.

MARGARET BRENNAN: To Ukraine? Yes, we did it.

SEN. Graham: Yes. I don’t think you take it seriously.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes, so let’s take a break and come back to talk to you about it.

SEN. Graham: Good.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – On the other side. So stay with us, all of you.

SEN. Graham: Good.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Graham will stay with us. We’ll move on in a few moments.

(Commercial break)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Welcome back to FACE THE NATION. We continue our conversation with Republican Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham. Senator, we spoke this morning about the President’s tweet, about the questions you asked about continuing the investigation. This morning Rudy Giuliani continues to say on Fox, “Not my job. Not my job, man,” when it comes to information that he says he will hand over. They just said that any information that comes from Ukraine has to be treated with care and skepticism because it is probably the product of some kind of …

SEN. Graham: It … it …

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Russian intelligence operation.

SEN. GRAHAM: Did we learn anything from Christopher Steele’s dossier? It was all a pile of garbage that Christopher Steele was given to chase Trump.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And you think that, Rudy Giuliani-

SEN. GRAHAM: And I say Schumer–

MARGARET BRENNAN: – delivers? Rubbish?

SEN. Graham: I don’t know. I say Schumer, do not vouch for Parnas.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay.

SEN. Graham: Don’t put him in the gallery. I say Rudy, do you think you have the goods? Don’t give it to me, because what do we know? We know that the Russian disinformation campaign against President Trump was launched. You hacked into the DNC system. Not the Ukrainians, and they are around the world trying to influence democracy around the world.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Who pays Rudy Giuliani?

SEN. Graham: I don’t know. Here is my message to Rudy: If you have something from Ukraine, hand it over to the secret services, the Ministry of Justice and any Democrat.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Roger.

SEN. GRAHAM: Do you think Parnas has anything on me? Then go to the Department of Justice and the Intel Committee. Don’t give this stuff away.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay. I also want to ask you because you served in the U.S. Air Force. You are a military lawyer, a JAG. Do you support President Trump’s decision to fire Alex Vindman, the lieutenant colonel in the National Security Council, who was forced to take an oath to testify against the president?

SEN. GRAHAM: I think his reassignment was justified. I don’t think it could be effective at the NSC. As much as I support our military, when they tell the truth, it is important that they do it. What have I learned in the past two years? CIA agents, the State Department, Department of Justice lawyers, FBI agents have a political agenda and they acted on it. And we found that out through the FISA investigation. As for Colonel Vindman, who was not allowed to ask questions about his connection to the alleged whistleblower and people working on ships –

MARGARET BRENNAN: He was asked and he denied having any–

SEN. GRAHAM: No, it wasn’t.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well …

SEN. GRAHAM: You didn’t allow him

MARGARET BRENNAN: – He was asked during the testimony.

SEN. GRAHAM: You didn’t allow the Republicans to go that route. Two things–

MARGARET BRENNAN: His brother was also driven out of the White House.

SEN. Graham: All I can say is–

MARGARET BRENNAN: His brother also serves in military–

SEN. Graham: Right.

MARGARET BRENNAN: And had no connection–

SEN. GRAHAM: He has no … he has no right …

MARGARET BRENNAN: This impeachment.

SEN. GRAHAM: Nobody knows that. I can promise you that. No questions have been asked to him yet. Have you been suspicious of the whistleblowers in his chain of command about his political view?

MARGARET BRENNAN: The President’s National Security Advisor sat on the chairman you were sitting with last week and said he was confident that there would be no National Security Council leaks.

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I’m not. I want the man to be asked what he did with the information. I appreciate his service, but there are FBI agents who have taken the law into their own hands. There are CIA agents who have taken the law into their own hands. There are Department of Justice lawyers who lied to the court. There has been a movement since President Trump was elected by people in our government –

MARGARET BRENNAN: Is that retribution?

SEN. Graham: Bring him down.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Because the President tweeted and said Vindman was forced, not because of …

SEN. Graham: He is–

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Any kind of political problem, not because of anything else, except because of–

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, MARGARET, we’re going to …

MARGARET BRENNAN: – what he said listened to his calls and gave–

SEN. Graham: We are not intimidated when we ask:

MARGARET BRENNAN: But isn’t that–

SEN. Graham: Questions for the whistleblower.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Someone–

SEN. Graham: Who’s the whistleblower?

MARGARET BRENNAN: He’s an officer and he can’t speak on his own behalf. His colleagues are not allowed military officers–

SEN. Graham: It was turned off.

MARGARET BRENNAN: To do that.

SEN. GRAHAM: I don’t know what role he played with the whistleblower, if anything, but we’ll see. I like Joe Biden. He’s a good man, but we won’t give you ID because you …

MARGARET BRENNAN: Should Gordon Sondland have been fired too?

SEN. Graham: He is a political employee. It serves the President’s delight. He came before the country–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Of course–

SEN. Graham: under oath

MARGARET BRENNAN: But it was retribution.

SEN. GRAHAM: Gave – gave the story as he said it. We’re not going to live in a world where the Justice Department, the CIA, and the FBI can cut corners, chase Trump, and nobody cares. As for Colonel Vindman, thank you for your service. But hopefully I’ll ask someone what role you play with the whistleblower, if any. And if there is nothing there, good.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All right. Senator Graham. Thank you very much–

SEN. Graham: Thanks.

MARGARET BRENNAN: – for coming to us this morning. When we come back, a rare interview with the Chinese ambassador to the United States. We’ll ask him about the corona virus.

