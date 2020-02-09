Advertisement

The following is a transcript of an interview with Pete Buttigieg that aired on Face the Nation on February 9, 2020.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We are now addressing former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He is in his campaign headquarters in Manchester. Good Morning.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Good morning. Thanks for the invitation.

MARGARET BRENNAN: According to our latest figures, you’re about four points behind Senator Bernie Sanders. How do you close the gap and argue that moderators should vote for you, not Joe Biden?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, New Hampshire is a state that likes to think for itself. And we’ll include Democrats, as well as many undeclared voters and maybe a handful of Republicans who know that they don’t agree with me on everything, they’re just tired of looking their children in the eye and trying to defend or declare this presidency , We will put this hard work into the polls by Tuesday evening and we are confident that it will lead to a great night.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you also have to throw a few elbows back here to Bernie Sanders, who basically calls you a little fake. He is looking for part of your financial base and says you have at least 40 billionaires who have ties to the pharmaceutical industry and other big money interests. He basically says you are bought and paid for. How do you react to it?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, I’ve never hesitated to oppose the industry. We sued the pharmaceutical industry when opioid-opioid manufacturers devastated our community, and I am currently campaigning for higher taxes for the rich and for companies that finally have to pay their fair share. And my campaign was built from the bottom up. We have hundreds of thousands of supporters, most of whom have been on PeteForAmerica.com and raised a few dollars because they share this vision we have for the future. You know being the mayor of South Bend, Indiana is not an establishment powerhouse. We are here because this message, this vision that I offer connects with voters from different backgrounds. If anyone is willing to help us put together the campaign that Donald Trump will defeat, I appreciate that support. No matter how you voted in the past, whether you have a lot of money or not, I want your help because let me tell you, Donald Trump and his allies are doing everything they can to stay in power.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

BUTTIGIEG: You just raised $ 25 million in one day. We have to go into this fight with everything we have. And I’m not going to define my campaign that will help us refuse or support we will turn away. This is a moment to get everyone we can into a common cause, just as we need to unite the country after we win.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Joe Biden says that you are not selectable and inexperienced and that you are unable to unite the black community today. He also released a digital display. Let’s listen

(START CLIP)

Joe Biden helped save the auto industry, which revitalized the Midwest economy and led the adoption and implementation of the Recovery Act to save our economy from depression. Pete Buttigieg enlivened the sidewalks of downtown South Bend by laying decorative bricks. And both Biden and Buttigieg made tough decisions. Despite pressure from the NRA, Joe Biden passed Congress’s ban on attack weapons, followed by the law against violence against women. And even as public pressure against him increased, former Mayor Pete fired South Bend’s first African-American chief of police. And then he also drove out the African American fireman.

(END CLIP)

MARGARET BRENNAN: How do you react to that?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, it’s a typical political attack that doesn’t tell most of the story. He doesn’t mention the work we did in my administration, for example, by appointing the first top African-American attorney for the city, helping the first city-wide African-American woman to be elected in South Bend, and really reliving the experience have reduced my city to a minimum. And I know that many mayors today talk about the idea that what is happening in the communities doesn’t count.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But what–

BUTTIGIEG: Maybe my church looks good from a Washington perspective – looks small from a Washington perspective. But for us it is often the argument in the Washington establishment.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

BUTTIGIEG: – It looks small and the work we do locally in communities tired of being treated as a Washington punch line.

MARGARET BRENNAN: How can you give the public confidence that the Democratic Party can conduct these elections with integrity? Given the confusion that just happened in Iowa?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, the delay was frustrating. I can imagine that nobody had more reason to be frustrated than me. But at the end of the day it’s about voters getting up and voting on the future they want. Voters ask: How will my life be different depending on which president we get? And for those behind the scenes, the most important thing at the end of the day is that the American people make a statement. And the majority that we currently have have agreed not only to want a different and better president than Donald Trump, but more importantly, to get involved in what we are for: companies pay their fair share, increase wages, act against climate change, health care for all, paid family vacation, gun violence …

MARGARET BRENNAN: Right.

BUTTIGIEG: These are America’s priorities.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But Tom Perez, who is–

BUTTIGIEG: You are our priority in our party

MARGARET BRENNAN: – Head of the DNC–

BUTTIGIEG: – and certainly the priority of my campaign.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Tom Perez, the head of the DNC, says that the National Party should perhaps play a more role here. That doesn’t give local officials much confidence. What do you think?

BUTTIGIEG: I … I let the party work on what the party does. I focus on what we have to do with the powers of the US Presidency to change this country’s trajectory before it’s too late. And I believe that there is a sufficient majority for what we want to do, that there will be a clear, decisive result, not just to end Trump’s presidency, but to include Trumpism itself in the history books, if and when only if so, we have a platform and campaign based on unity and belonging. For this reason, I am concerned about a message that says you are either for a revolution or for the status quo. Most Americans don’t know where to fit this story. I offer a different approach and that clearly benefits us. And we will be with as many New Hampshire voters as possible in the remaining hours to resolve this case and make this profit.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All right. We’ll watch. Thank you, Mayor Pete. And we’ll be back in a minute with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

