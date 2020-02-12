Advertisement

Journalist Robert Worth on the profiling of Mohammed bin Zayed

In this episode of Intelligence Matters, presenter Michael Morell talks to author and journalist Robert Worth, who conducted a rare interview with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed for a profile published in the New York Times Magazine. Worth, who previously served as New York Times office manager in Beirut, explains the domestic politics and regional dynamics of the United Arab Emirates and why M.B.Z. is one of the most powerful Arab leaders today. He also shares unpublished anecdotes from his reporting.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Robert, thank you for coming to us. It’s great to have you on intelligence matters.

ROBERT WORTH:

It is a pleasure for me to be here.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Robert, as you know, I read your article in the New York Times Sunday magazine, I think it was January 9th about Mohammed bin Zayed that we all affectionately call MBZ, and we can do that throughout this article. And I read it with great interest. I have known MBZ for many years and I think this is the first profile I have ever seen of him, number one and number two. I think you did a great job when you captured him. So I wanted you on the podcast to talk about him because I think he is an important and extraordinary person. Perhaps you should first ask yourself why you wrote the piece in the first place. Why did you want to do this

ROBERT WORTH:

Well, I had heard a lot about MBZ over the years. As you know, it is very well known to policy makers. However, it remains inconspicuous. Normal people really haven’t heard much from him. I think part of it is that he is not the official ruler of the UAE. His brother remains the title president.

But he’s really been using the levers of power there for many years. And he’s a sophisticated thinker. I mean, that’s one of the first things people will tell you who knew him well. You know, former heads of state and so on who often go to him and seek his advice. A number of military leaders, including General Mattis, had told me I hope he doesn’t mind if I say that, I know him well and respect his judgment.

Second, I wrote a book about the Arab Spring and its aftermath. And I was very interested in the role of the UAE, particularly the MBZ, which led these efforts in what was happening there. He and, say, the Emirates and the Saudis, are often portrayed as the bad guys of the Arab Spring, as a kind of autocrat who has been sniffed out by the Arab Democrats’ hopes.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right. Right.

ROBERT WORTH:

I felt that it was much more complicated and I wanted to get a better understanding of how they saw all of these events.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Yes. Well, I was one of the government officials who thought he was a very sophisticated thinker, and I always found it very valuable to sit with him and talk about almost anything. So I’m not surprised that you’ve heard that from many people. Why do you think they decided to work with you? Because they are so reluctant to allow him to speak to a journalist, for example, and you have had the opportunity to interview him. Why do you think they did that?

ROBERT WORTH:

I think there are a couple of reasons. I think one, they were independent, I think closer to being a little more transparent. He has made more visits to heads of state. He is, so to speak, the decision maker in the Emirates. And I’ve had lobbies for them over time, and I think the fact that I’ve written a lot about the Gulf over many years could have made a difference. And finally, I wrote a story that came out in 2018 about a big ransom, a group of Qatars hawked and captured in Iraq. And then there was an enormous and complicated ransom.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Caught by?

ROBERT WORTH:

Captured by a Shia militia. Iran played a major role in this. And I wrote a long story about what Qatar, to be honest, made it look bad. As you know, the Emirates are in a big feud with Qatar. And I think that accidentally made me popular with the Emirati leadership.

MICHAEL MORELL:

So I think, Robert, that you called MBZ one of the most powerful men in the world. That is a quote. Why?

ROBERT WORTH:

If you just look at the moment, you know that the Emirates’ sovereign wealth funds are huge. More than 1.3 trillion. He also developed a small but very sophisticated and efficient military. Really, as far as I know, probably the best-trained special forces in the Middle East, apart from Israel.

MICHAEL MORELL:

I think thats right. Yes.

ROBERT WORTH:

And he used it. So he has the levers of power in different ways and also because, unlike some other countries, he and his brothers really have a responsibility to make independent decisions without worrying too much about the home crowd as it is one very important topic is small country. For all of these reasons, in my opinion, it just stands out.

MICHAEL MORELL:

OK. Let me ask a few questions about him personally for our listeners. Who is he from a family perspective?

ROBERT WORTH:

For sure. He is the son of the founder of the United Arab Emirates. The country was founded in 1971. And his father, Sheikh Zayed al Nahyan, is just a legendary, giant figure. Really, I think it is widely recognized in the Middle East because nobody thought this country would really come together. It was a group of sheikhs on the north side of the Arabian coast, the Arabian Peninsula.

And they were restless and there was a history of fighting, even within some of these sheikhs, including Abu Dhabi, which is the largest and where the MBZ comes from. But Sheikh Zayed was a very charismatic, very wise character who managed to bring them all together. And then, of course, they took advantage of the enormous oil money they had wisely and built this incredible example of a peaceful and very developed country.

MICHAEL MORELL:

And then you said his brother is actually the leader. And he has a couple of roles. Right? He is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Minister of Defense across the country. So how is it that he essentially becomes the leader of the whole place?

ROBERT WORTH:

Well, his brother Sheikh Khalifa had a stroke years ago and was therefore really out of order. The titles they have, the leaders of the different emirates, are a little out of balance with their actual responsibilities. For example, many people know Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, one of the other seven Emirates.

But Abu Dhabi has always been by far the richest and geographically the largest by far in the Emirates. And that automatically gave his leader a greater share in power. Finally, I think there’s a kind of complex internal process where people are sorted out. And it’s not exactly democracy, but there is a kind of collective judgment about who is best placed to run the place. And I think it has been clear to outsiders as well as within the Emirates for a few years that Sheikh Mohammed was the type.

MICHAEL MORELL:

A bit about his career, where he went to school, jobs that he had in the run-up to his current role?

ROBERT WORTH:

For sure. When he was quite young, when he was a teenager, his father sent him to Morocco, where he lived and studied and even worked in a restaurant for a short time. I think his father wanted to take him away from a place where he was seen (UNINTEL). You know, the heir or one of the heirs is obvious and a little bit tougher, and I think that worked.

He lived a fairly simple life. He studied there. He later attended a well-known boarding school in England where Prince Charles and other kings had gone. And then he went to Sandhurst, the British military academy. And then he returned to the UAE, where he followed a military path. He learned to fly, was an officer, rose in the ranks and eventually became the leader of the UAE military.

MICHAEL MORELL:

How would you describe him as a person? You spent some time with him. How would you describe him?

ROBERT WORTH:

Yes. You know I met a number of heads of state. And what’s interesting is that when you sit down with him, you get that sense, that kind of PR antenna that you see with many heads of state who are always aware of what they look like, don’t see them sound and look around. You see who the audience is and so on.

He sits down and looks at you. You have the feeling of a private conversation. He is very conscious, spoken quietly, analytically. There is something almost professorial about him. It is also charming. He is funny. I mean, I think I mentioned in the story, his accent may be a little British, but his vocabulary is definitely American.

You know, he says things like, “Come on, people. Let’s do it. Let’s not do it. Doesn’t matter.” So and he loves to surprise people. He clearly has a sense of humor. Way to play the image of the ruler. He loves to be informal. Take it for a walk to show the helicopter that it is flying instead of someone else.

MICHAEL MORELL:

There is humility in him too. Right?

ROBERT WORTH:

There are. Yes. Yes. Compared to some Arab rulers, potent (?) Sheikhs, he doesn’t present himself that way. And I assume that this is partly a character and partly a legacy of his father, who is known to be humble in the way he approached people. It is also partly by calculation. I mean, people worship that quality in him.

MICHAEL MORELL:

I wonder if his time in Morocco brought some of it into him.

ROBERT WORTH:

I dont know. Yes. It is possible. And again I think that is part of his father’s legacy. I think he was very early aware of the danger that oil money would spawn a generation of spoiled brats who didn’t deserve anything on their own. And I think his father wanted to prevent that from happening to him.

MICHAEL MORELL:

You speak of surprises and informality. The first time I went to the Emirates after my retirement, he asked and a car was sent to pick me up and I was taken to a small restaurant. And I had no idea where I was going, but this little restaurant where he held his meetings that day. Not in a palace, but in a restaurant. So he’s absolutely what you said. How did you find him as an interview topic?

ROBERT WORTH:

Well, I should say I only spent an hour with him. I met him for the first time with one of the surprises. I visited an iftar during Ramadan, an evening break in fast food. To my great surprise, he just stepped behind me and patted me on the shoulder, brought me in and sat next to him.

So we talked a little bit. I mean, it was a great topic during the interview. He answered my questions and then sometimes went off slightly, which was extremely helpful to me because they were full of rich anecdotes. And he didn’t hold back. You know, he said some things he might not want to be quoted about.

MICHAEL MORELL:

How would you, Robert, describe his worldview, his way of thinking, his vision? This is the heart of your piece, isn’t it?

ROBERT WORTH:

For sure. Yes. I think you could compare him a bit with Lee Kuan Yew. He wants to develop the country that was originally developed by his father. And I think he wants to make Emiratis more disciplined. Education is extremely important. Probably the most important thing for him. He wants to expand that.

That’s what he’s worked so hard with NYU and other educational institutions that he’s brought there. And I think his vision of the Emirates and the future of the Arab world is – well, first of all, it’s not democratic. We should say that right away. Though it has its own kind of accountability in which people can worry the ruling family.

And I don’t think he would use that word, but I think it’s a secular vision, at least in the Arab world. He doesn’t want political Islam to take over this region. And I think he’s very, very concerned about it. He has seen what has happened in the past few decades, what started with the Islamic revolution in Iran, what happened to successive waves in the Sunni Arab world, what happened in Saudi Arabia, which is right next door and a big one Problem for him. He didn’t want this kind of Wahhabi extremism to come to power. And he worked very hard to stop it.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Was this vision a constant for him for a long time or did he grow into it, do you think?

ROBERT WORTH:

I think he has grown to it. Finally, I should say that he was an Islamist as a young man. So many people were in this generation. This was due in part to the fact that his own father had unwittingly blamed a man who was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Egyptian living in the Emirates, for the education of his son, and he was under the control of this thinking and for several years then sometime in the early 80s he decided that it was completely inconsistent with the type of country he grew up in and the type of ruling system that had it. And so I think that as he saw how powerful Islamist thought was in the region, he developed a stronger desire to resist.

MICHAEL MORELL:

So they tell a story in the play about a conversation he had with his father right after September 11th. Can you tell this story

ROBERT WORTH:

For sure. Then he went to his father and said: That must have been October 2011. He said: “The Americans are going to Afghanistan.” And his father, Sheikh Zayed, was a pretty old man and said, “Well, we have to be with them. We have to fight by their side.” And the MBZ was not entirely prepared for this. And he said, “Well how do I sell this?

I mean, that would mean Muslims kill Muslims, which will look bad. “And then his father said,” So tell me. Do you like the quran The hadith? Do you know the son of the prophet? “And of course MBZ,” Yes, of course. “And he said,” Do you think this guy out there, Osama bin Laden, lives in the mountains according to our religion? “And MBZ said,” No. Absolutely not. “And he said:” You are right. Our religion is kidnapped. “

MICHAEL MORELL:

And ultimately he takes this view. Right?

ROBERT WORTH:

Yes. Yes. Yes. And he told me that it really stuck with him.

MICHAEL MORELL:

You mentioned Lee Kuan Yew from the Middle East. Do you think he thinks about it? Does he have a role model in his head?

ROBERT WORTH:

I do not think so. He certainly never mentioned Lee Kuan Yew. That was my thought. Actually, I think Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai, who, I believe, attracted more attention earlier because he developed Dubai and made it very conspicuous in terms of tourism and economy.

MICHAEL MORELL:

– A little Disneyland feeling.

ROBERT WORTH:

Disney. I agree. Kind of a crazy Disneyland. And I think he mentioned Lee Kuan Yew as a role model. I think the MBZ is less about being an economic center. After all, Abu Dhabi is really more the capital. It is more involved in political and financial military decisions. But I think he wants to build a place where more or less worldly values ​​are promoted, where he wants to build a future beyond oil, and he’s worked very hard on that. That is one of the things that is not much talked about, but he created this alternative sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, which has worked very hard to create alternatives to oil.

MICHAEL MORELL:

So Robert is deeply concerned about political Islam. And I think he would argue that more open democracies in the Middle East are more vulnerable to it and that you need a more authoritarian state to take it over, and that’s the easy argument for him. Right? But do you think at the end of the day – you know the region well. Do you think this argument is correct?

ROBERT WORTH:

It is a very difficult question. And I think it really depends on the country. When I look at the countries in the Middle East today, I see Tunisia, which you know is now a democracy, with great hope. It is still troubled. It is still a very weak economy. But there you have a balance between the relatively moderate liberal Islamist party and the principal secular party.

But I think that’s because Tunisia was in a very different state than almost any other country in the region. For the rest of them, the nominally democratic republics that emerged after World War II were unfortunately catastrophic. And we saw what happened. I lived after the American invasion of Iraq when this rapid introduction of American style elections seemed to make the country really more unstable and violent and helped to wage it up in a civil war. So I think for many of these countries some kind of benevolent autocracy could be the best way to a more democratic future.

MICHAEL MORELL:

I would therefore like to ask you, Robert, about his views on his relationships with the other players in the region. And maybe the place to start is the United States. How does he think about us? And I start by learning about US politics over the years. So I put that on the table.

ROBERT WORTH:

For sure. Yes. I can imagine. Well, I mean, first of all, there is a deep relationship. His father was very much for a strong relationship with the United States and the West in general, you know, at a time when – and remember that Zayed founded the country in 1971 when anti-imperialism was very strong.

Arab nationalism was very strong. There were countries that nationalized their oil. And Zayed’s stance was, “No. These people have the skills and training and the bare essentials to help us, and we need to be friends with them.” And so when he grew up, the MBZ took up this point of view, worked very closely with the Pentagon as a military officer and later as a defense minister.

But I think he was also concerned about what was called the democracy agenda. He believed that the United States should continue to appreciate stability in the region and that promoting elections often means being blind to the circumstances of those countries. I mean, he saw what happened in the 2006 Hamas election.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right.

ROBERT WORTH:

I think they were very concerned about the American invasion of Iraq from the start. I think they would probably have preferred to simply decapitate the regime and take on a tastier figure without changing the system, if it were necessary to penetrate the regime at all.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right. What about the Saudis? And you mentioned a little concern about Wahhabism and its spread. But his relationship with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. How does he think about it

ROBERT WORTH:

You know, I think Saudi Arabia has been MBZ’s biggest overseas company for many years just because it was right next door. It was so powerful, so rich. And I think the feeling was: “We have to help the Saudis to help themselves” because the leadership there was impeccable. Of course he would never say that.

I think when he saw MBS coming, and in King Abdullah’s late reign, he actually felt that they could work together. So it started. But when he saw MBS, he thought, “Okay. This is a young man who has bold ideas for reform” that I think was largely related to the UAE and what MBZ had done.

And he said, “You know, this guy may be young and impetuous. He may have made mistakes, but he went in the right direction. We really need to encourage him.” And he said to his American colleagues: “You should get in.” I don’t think he believed that the United States could make this decision about who would be the next ruler.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right.

ROBERT WORTH:

You know, that’s a decision made in Saudi Arabia.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right.

ROBERT WORTH:

But he said, “Please get to know this guy.”

MICHAEL MORELL:

So did he actually look after MBS a bit?

ROBERT WORTH:

Yes he has. I think the problem with this is that nobody wants to admit it for various reasons. The Saudis see themselves as the great gorilla in the region.

MICHAEL MORELL:

The big boys on the block. Yes.

ROBERT WORTH:

Right? You are responsible. Right? And even though MBZ is older than MBS, they don’t want to put it that way if there is a mentoring relationship. And the Emirates don’t want to get out of line for the same reason. You would like to present yourself as an assisting partner.

MICHAEL MORELL:

But it would certainly be in our interest to look after MBS. That would actually be a good thing.

ROBERT WORTH:

I agree. I certainly talked a lot about it, especially after the gruesome murder of Jamal Khashoggi that I knew personally. And I think there was a feeling, “Who will do it? Who will train this guy? Who will …” I mean, I called …

MICHAEL MORELL:

Who will tell him “you can’t”?

ROBERT WORTH:

I agree. Right. I mean, if we can’t get rid of it and replace it with someone else, which is ultimately a very dangerous undertaking and is probably beyond our ability, who will help it change? And many people would say, “The only person who can do this is the MBZ.” I am not sure whether MBZ is able to do this, because now that MBS has been in use for a few years, he sees himself as the main actor.

MICHAEL MORELL:

The Iranians. What does he think of the Iranians?

ROBERT WORTH:

I think, as we said earlier, that Iran has been a huge problem for the Emiratis since 1979 and feels that they have this radical revolutionary power right next door. And there have been times, well, for many years, I should say that they would encourage the United States to deal with Iran in a somewhat more irresponsible way without really realizing or understanding how dangerous it would be for them. After all, they are the first line of defense. You are directly opposite (UNINTEL). You can practically see Iran from the United Arab Emirates coast.

And I think they’ve become more realistic lately, not just because of Trump. And finally, under Obama, they felt that Obama was somehow throwing them into the wind and somehow leaving them to the graces of Iran. But then they saw that Trump, whom they initially greeted as someone who would be a tougher opponent of Iran, is actually very unpredictable.

You know that he made these gestures. He murdered Qasem Soleimani. And sometimes he seems to say, “Fix it yourself. I want to pull my forces out of this region. It’s not my problem.” And so they have now, and I think they are doing pioneering work, and the Saudis have been doing some kind of quiet diplomacy with Iran to make sure that they are not targeted, at least in the event of war. I mean that can be impossible. I think and I hope you realize that this is impossible. You know, the idea that you can cut yourself out of a war is unrealistic.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Especially if you have a US military base sitting there.

ROBERT WORTH:

I agree. I agree. It will not work.

MICHAEL MORELL:

How do you think he sees Russian and Chinese attempts to gain influence in the region?

ROBERT WORTH:

I think he sees Russia and China as important powers that he needs. He needs to balance his relationship with the United States with these people. He sees that Russia has been working hard for years to play a powerful role in Syria and elsewhere. Russia is really everywhere in the region. It wants to be a power broker.

And I think with Russia is my feeling that its main goal is to pull Russia out of Iran. But I think he also counts that he has to work with them if they work in the region. With China, it’s just a fact of its enormous economic power in Africa, to a lesser extent in the Middle East. If he doesn’t get what he wants from American military suppliers, he’s been ready to deal with the Chinese for a long time. And he sees the Belt and Road Initiative as something to participate in.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Yes. You know, I have a bit of a feeling that he thinks the Obama administration isn’t there for him and the Trump administration’s unpredictability. He has no choice but to get a little safe and talk to the Russians and the Chinese and talk to them more. It is only a reality for him. For him, it’s real politics.

ROBERT WORTH:

Yes. Absolutely. I think he’s right about that.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Robert, MBZ, made the decision in 2009 to pursue a more active foreign policy. why did he do that? What were the drivers?

ROBERT WORTH:

I think what really moved him in that direction – I mean, he had developed a much stronger military. He saw that the United States primarily played a less active role in the region. He no longer believed he could rely on her. And then, when the Arab Spring was happening, I thought it was very concerned that political Islamists could take advantage of this vacuum.

And he didn’t think anyone else would play that role. There was an important meeting. I don’t think I mentioned that in the story. But a meeting of the friends of Syria, I think, in Istanbul and around 2012, 2013, at which there was a discussion about the Syrian rebels and whom to support.

And the Foreign Minister, the MBZ’s brother, Abdullah bin Zayed, said, “Look, we’re worried. Many of these rebels are very, very Islamist. You know we’ll end up repeating what happened here in Afghanistan.” And the Turkish and Qatari Foreign Minister said, “No, no, no, we can’t worry about that.

These guys are the best fighters. We just have to support them and when everything is done and Asaad is out we will find out the rest. “And Abdullah bin Zayed, as he calls ABZ, was horrified, but also horrified by John Kerry, who was there and listened, did not enter. Didn’t say anything. And that moment was later described to me by MBZ and others as an important moment when they realized: “Wait a minute. There is something going on here. Nobody realizes how dangerous it is.”

MICHAEL MORELL:

What are some of the examples of the more active foreign policy they have pursued?

ROBERT WORTH:

First of all, they were very involved in what happened in Egypt in 2013 when Mohamed Morsi, the democratically elected president, was overthrown and replaced by the military, and now we have Sisi, who did this in many ways, was a pretty catastrophic figure.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Not a bastion of Dem– He’s not Thomas Jefferson.

ROBERT WORTH:

It is very mild. Yes. And was more repressive than Mubarak in many ways. Of course, MBZ would make the argument and it is impossible to know. What if Mursi had stayed and led a thorough Islamization of the state? Egypt is demographic and otherwise the anchor of the Arab world. That could have been catastrophic. And that is the argument they will make. I think that was the first and in many ways the most important intervention in which the MBZ was involved.

Then there was Libya, in which they were involved with NATO in 2011, but when Libya collapsed and started in 2013, they became increasingly concerned. And they finally supported Khalifa Haftar, who was a great enemy of all Islamists. And they have given him all kinds of military support and continue to do so. And a lot of people criticized him for it, because after all, Libya seems to be getting worse with the Turks on the other side.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right. And the Russians are here now.

ROBERT WORTH:

The Russians are there. Many foreign powers.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Right.

ROBERT WORTH:

Und der andere große Ort, an dem er beteiligt war, ist natürlich der Jemen, wo er sich der saudischen Intervention anschloss, dem Krieg im Jemen ab 2015, der für dieses Land eine Katastrophe war. Ich denke, die Emiratis haben viel früher als die Saudis erkannt, dass dies eine sehr schlechte Situation war, und sie haben sich zurückgezogen. Aber es dauerte ein bisschen zu lange, um das zu tun.

Sie waren auch am Horn von Afrika beteiligt. Die Emirate haben Milizen in Somalia unterstützt. Und da denke ich wieder, dass vieles schlecht gelaufen ist. Sie endeten in einer Art Stellvertreterkrieg mit Katar, der fast überall die islamistischen Milizen unterstützt. Aber ich sollte sagen, dass die Emirate auch im (UNINTEL) zwischen Äthiopien und (UNINTEL) eine sehr gute diplomatische Rolle gespielt haben. Also sind nicht alle ihre Interventionen militärisch und nicht alle enden schlecht.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Wie schätzt er wohl ein, wie diese aktivere Außenpolitik verlaufen ist?

ROBERT WORTH:

Ich denke, er sieht den Jemen wahrscheinlich als, wenn nicht als Fehler, als etwas, das schlecht gelaufen ist. Sie haben es versucht. Die Emiratis bemühten sich sehr, dort eine politische Lösung zu finden. Sie versuchten, mit (UNINTEL) zusammenzuarbeiten, der sich mit den Houthis im Jemen verbündet hatte, und versuchten, diesen Krieg zu beenden. Sie scheiterten aus komplizierten Gründen. Es ist ein sehr chaotischer, chaotischer Ort.

Ich denke, die MBZ würde das verteidigen und sagen, dass das, was jetzt passiert, vielleicht schlecht aussieht, aber das ist gegen ein Was-wäre-wenn abgewogen, gegen die mögliche Islamisierung dieser Länder, die natürlich katastrophal gewesen sein könnte. Ich meine, Libyen zum Beispiel, enorme Waffenvorräte und ein wichtiger Ort an der Mittelmeerküste hätten wirklich gefährlich sein können, wenn es zu einer Theokratie geworden wäre.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Er hat also zu Recht die Angst vor einer dunklen Zukunft für den Nahen Osten, die ihn dazu veranlasst, sich so zu verhalten, wie er es zu Hause tut, um eine moderne Gesellschaft, eine beinahe liberale moderne Gesellschaft, aufzubauen, und wie er sich von einem anderen Standpunkt aus verhält außenpolitische Perspektive in der Region. Glaubst du, er ist letztendlich optimistisch in die Zukunft der Region oder nicht?

ROBERT WORTH:

Ich denke er ist. Ich glaube, er glaubt, dass er gewinnen wird. Aber ich denke, er glaubt, dass er hart kämpfen muss, um dies zu tun. Und manche Leute würden sagen, dass er zu hart kämpft. Sie haben zum Beispiel erwähnt, dass er zu Hause eine liberale Gesellschaft aufbaut. Ja, in gewisser Hinsicht. Er hat Frauen ermächtigt. Er ist sehr viel über Pluralismus. Du gehst in die Emirate und siehst Dinge, die du in Saudi nicht siehst.

Sie sehen hinduistische Tempel. Sie sehen christliche Kirchen. Das alles. Aber in Bezug auf bürgerliche Freiheiten, auf keinen Fall. I mean, that is a surveillance state where you really better not criticize not just the Brotherhood, but express any serious disagreement with the government. Everyone is being watched and there’s just quite a bit of fear about that in the population.

MICHAEL MORELL:

So as a writer, I’m sure that some things were left on the cutting room floor in your piece. Was there anything that was taken out that you really wish would have made the cut?

ROBERT WORTH:

Well, one thing that I find interesting is the way that the embargo with Qatar developed. You know, it’s a longstanding thing. It has personal elements, but I think the most important part is this deep disagreement about the role of political Islam. And so in 2013 and 2014, there were meetings between the Qatari Emir and the leaders of the other Gulf powers where very, very tough confrontational meetings.

One of them in particular that I got accounts of that I had to take out, in 2014 in which the young, new emir of Qatar was essentially surrounded in a hostile meeting in Riyadh and King Abdullah, kind of, read him the riot act and said, “You’re a liar. You’ve got to sign this paper in which you pledge to change all of your policies,” and he wouldn’t do it.

And it came to a sort of standstill and then finally, MBZ, sort of, whispered to the king and then took the emir of Qatar aside and talked to him for 15 minutes in full view of everybody else in the room and managed to persuade him to sign this document. That’s just one example of the intense rivalries within the Gulf that went on that maybe it was a little bit too inside for the American leaders.

MICHAEL MORELL:

Yes. Yes. Yes. No. It’s a great story. Robert, thank you so much for joining us. To the listeners, you can Google “Robert Worth New York Times” and you’ll find a list of all the things that Robert has written including this piece and I would urge everybody to go read it. Robert, thank you.

ROBERT WORTH:

It’s a pleasure. Vielen Dank.

