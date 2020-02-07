Advertisement

Stephanie Hayden (left), a transsexual, was allegedly abused by Katherine Scottow. (Twitter / MailOnline)

Stephanie Hayden, a trans woman who was referred to as a “racist” and “pig in a wig” during an online abuse campaign, appeared in court on February 6 to testify against her alleged molester.

Hayden told the St. Albans Magistrates Court about the lengthy online abuse she had suffered since September 2018 that Kate Scottow, 38, was said to have committed.

Hayden said on the first day of the trial that at the time she was receiving disturbing and anti-broadcast messages called “Busted Wench” from a number of users, one of whom was particularly striking.

According to The Daily Mail, she told the court, “Among all the things I received back then, I got a tweet that basically described me as a racist. I was very offended … In connection with the pile-on I received, I felt that this could be very flammable to generate more abuse. Describe me as a racist. “

Stephanie Hayden said she investigated and allegedly found out that Scottow was behind the account and that she was targeting other transsexuals as well.

Hayden instituted civil proceedings, but said they had entered into a “compromise agreement” signed by Scottow and agreed not to link them to Twitter or to label them “racist”.

Despite the settlement, Hayden informed the court that Scottow had set up and posted another Twitter account through her. He disapproved of her and called her “racist” again.

Hayden told the court, “I looked at the tweets on the account. There were a number of tweets that targeted not only me, but also other people who were either transgendered or who were perceived as supporters of transgendered people.

“When I watched the tweets in which the accused spoke to me, the accused referred to me with male pronouns, he / she.

“That’s the problem with these people, it’s only done to annoy people like me. It is calculated to violate my dignity as a woman in my case. It is basically calculated to apologize to my language woman, p * ss us off. It is unnecessary and just a nuisance. “

Prosecutor John Riley told the court that Scottow had created two new Twitter accounts and said, “This sequence of events appears to have started with a reference to racism, and then responded.

“As a result, there was a matter from a district court that agreed not to notify, contact or refer to this applicant.

“The Crown would say there was a violation of this order.”

The lawyer who defended Scottow, Diane Wilson, said Hayden was a “fraud and litigator” who has had a number of previous convictions since 1996, including misdemeanors, community order violations, misrepresentations of profits, and attempts to gain property through deception ,

The judge approved an application for bad character, which means lawyers can question Hayden about her previous beliefs.

The process continues.

