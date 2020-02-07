Advertisement

Breitbart News was the senior contributor and president of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer, when Fox Business Network broadcast “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Thursday Corruption Profiles: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, praised the request for the travel diaries of former Vice President Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential nominee, Hunter, from Senate Finance Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and from Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) and argued that the probe “should be extended beyond Hunter Biden to view his brothers and son-in-law.”

Schweizer said: “I think it is an excellent idea. And I think it should go beyond Hunter Biden to look at his brothers and son-in-law. Because we know that in many cases, family members have flown with Air Force Two and thus received pay days or doing business. It’s just totally inappropriate. “

He later added, “I think we need to have Congress hearings about the kind of thing Joe Biden is doing, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, the kind of self-enrichment that is taking place. Because that’s how you’ll drain the swamp. “

