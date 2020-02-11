Advertisement

When Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the FC FC star defender came up with an invaluable answer that left his Twitter followers amused.

The Reds have enjoyed tremendous success since their triumph in the UEFA Champions League in Madrid last year. They have won two more titles – UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. They are now six wins away from winning their first Premier League title in 30 years. Alexander-Arnold established himself as an important part of the group that could not be stopped in England, after he had won 24 of 25 games with a one-off draw against Manchester United.

In less time Alexander-Arnold has become an integral part of this Liverpool side and there are no surprises that it is also very popular with the Reds fans. After reaching a million followers on Twitter, Alexander-Arnold celebrated the milestone by holding a question and answer session with his fans on the social media platform.

He was asked a series of questions, including “would you rather play with Messi or Ronaldo?” Who is the best of the two legends? It is easily the oldest debate in football without a specific answer. A cheeky and clever Alexander-Arnold answered by his Liverpool skipper named Jordon Henderson, although when he was later asked to reveal his most difficult opponent to date, the 21-year-old Merseyside-born player assumed the name Messi.

The defender then defended Steven Gerrard as his idol, citing Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane as his non-Liverpool idols.

Four-midable: Trent Alexander-Arnold had a hand in all four Liverpool’s four goals with Leicester Photo: AFP / Oli SCARFF

Liverpool’s senior team, currently away for the winter break, are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

The side of Jurgen Klopp is 22 points at the top of the Premier League table with 13 games to go in the season and the English right back played an important role this season. Alexander-Arnold has the second most assists (10) after Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City (15) in the current 2019-20 season, apart from the two goals he has scored.

