WASHINGTON >> The four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone stopped the trial today after the Justice Department rejected them and said it would take the extraordinary step of reducing the amount of jail time it would seek for the long-term ally and confidant of President Donald Trump.

The rooms immediately raised questions as to whether Trump, who earlier in the day had labeled the original conviction recommendation as “very terrible and unfair,” had at least indirectly exercised his will in a ministry of justice that he often regarded as an arm of the White House .

The department said the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was taken Monday evening – before the Trump tweet – and prosecutors had not discussed it with the White House. Nevertheless, the departure of the entire test team broke a simmering dispute over the punishment of a Trump ally whose case has long caught the president’s attention. The episode was the last to confuse the Ministry of Justice, intended to operate freely from the White House in criminal investigations and prosecutions, in presidential politics.

The four lawyers, including two who were early members of Robert Mueller’s special Russia team, consisted of the entire justice team of the Justice Department that won convictions against Stone last fall.

Each had joined a Monday sentencing memorandum recommending between seven and nine years’ imprisonment for Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress, witnessed tampering with and hindering the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign Russia coordinated to make the 2016 elections fail. No one borrowed their name from today’s memo which called the original recommendation excessive.

The rooms unknowingly leave the solution to a case that was one of the characteristic prosecutions of the Mueller team and that reached the core of its mission – to determine whether the Trump team had access to non-public information about democratic emails hacked by Russian agents and provided to WikiLeaks.

Trump was back on the attack late today, slammed the original conviction recommendation, and questioned the judge overseeing the Stone case. “A fake Mueller Witch Hunt shame,” he tweeted. “Caught!”

The leader of the ministry of justice, Attorney General William Barr, has been a permanent ally of the president since the position of the president. Barr cleared the president of the obstruction of justice last year, even when Mueller had expressly refused to do so, and stated that the Russian investigation of the FBI – which resulted in accusations against Stone – was based on a “fake story” .

It is not clear which punishment the department will ultimately seek – a new sentencing memorandum that was submitted this evening indicated that the original recommendation was too harsh, but did not propose any specific punishment itself.

A Ministry of Justice official said the authorities decided to step in and look for a shorter sentence because they were surprised by the original recommendation. The person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said that prosecutors had told the ward to expect a recommendation for a shorter sentence.

In their revised sentencing memorandum, Ministry of Justice officials argued that the original recommendation “could be considered excessive and unjustified under the circumstances”, but also said it would be postponed to court.

It is extremely rare for leaders of the Justice Department to reverse the decision of their own prosecutors on a conviction recommendation, especially after that recommendation has been submitted to the court. A massive exodus from a case is also rare, although the turmoil showed an episode last summer when attorneys from the Justice Department abruptly left a lawsuit about whether a citizenship question could be added to the census.

The day of commotion began with a morning tweet from Trump that the Stone case was a “judicial error.” He later told reporters that he did not speak to Ministry of Justice officials, although he said he could if he wanted to.

“I have the absolute right to do it. I stay out of things to a level that people wouldn’t believe, but I didn’t talk to them, “Trump said.

Hours after the Trump tweet, a Justice Department official called the original recommendation “extreme” and “very disproportionate” to Stone’s crimes and said it would submit a new sentencing memorandum.

The departure began shortly thereafter. Aaron Zelinsky, a member of the Mueller team, quit the case and his job in Washington with plans to return to his position as federal prosecutor in Baltimore.

Another asked Mueller team member, Adam Jed, also withdrew from the case. His status at the Ministry of Justice was not clear.

Another federal prosecutor in Washington, Michael Marando, withdrew from the case, and a fourth member of the test team, Jonathan Kravis, resigned as an assistant American lawyer.

The decisions on the conviction are ultimately up to the judge, who can choose the original recommendation in this case.

American district judge Amy Berman Jackson has repeatedly reprimanded Stone for his extrajudicial behavior, including a post on social media that he had made of the judge with an apparent visor.

Meanwhile, Democrats have rejected the decision, while Senate Senate leader Chuck Schumer called for an investigation by the Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said it would be a blatant abuse of power if the leadership of the Ministry of Justice intervened on behalf of Trump.

“This would send an unmistakable message that President Trump will protect those who lie to Congress to hide his own misconduct, and that the Attorney General will join him,” said the California democrat.

Federal prosecutors also recently mitigated their conviction against former national security adviser Michael Flynn and said they would not object to probation after they had previously said he deserved up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI. This prosecution is also handled by the office of the American lawyer in Washington.

In Monday’s first memorandum, prosecutors asked Stone to serve in federal prison for between 87 and 108 months – which they said was consistent with federal guidelines. Such a sentence would send a message to scare others who might consider lying or obstructing a convention probe or tampering with witnesses, they said.

The prosecutors wrote that “the actions of Stone were not a one-time judgment error” and that “he decided to double and triple his criminal behavior by messing around with a witness for months to ensure that his obstruction would be successful.”

Stone has denied misconduct and criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not testify and his lawyers did not call witnesses for defense.

Witnesses testified that the Trump campaign regarded Stone as an “entry point” to the anti-confidentiality site WikiLeaks, which held more than 19,000 emails hacked from the servers of the Democratic National Committee, and tried to use Stone to be notified in advance about hacked emails that are harmful to Hillary Clinton.

