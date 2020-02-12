Stumptown welcomes two TV vets in “Til Dex Do Us Part” from 12 February and we have your exclusive first look!

Troian Bellisario and Eoin Macken guest star in the sneaky clip of TV Insider above, showing their characters Jenna and Zach in the middle of a wedding ceremony. Bellisario is best known for her role as Spencer Hastings in Freeform’s hit series Pretty Little Liars, while Macken is known for his work in shows such as Nightflyers, The Night Shift and Merlin.

In the preview, the bliss on the wedding day is scored by an instrumental version of “I Melt With You” by Modern English, compensated by Dex (Cobie Smulders) who got into a fight. Dressed in a formal dress, she survives her opponent if the marital conditions continue.

Then it comes to that point in the ceremony where the officiant asks the couple if they take each other as husband and wife … but there is a bit of a break. View the full clip above to see how things are going.

In the episode, Dex is hired to investigate the bride’s fiancé when suspicions about a hurried marriage challenge her motives. But there is more than you would think at first sight!

Don’t miss it when Stumptown is broadcast on ABC tonight.

Stumptown, Wednesday, 10 / 9c, ABC