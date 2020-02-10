Advertisement

Troy Aikman is a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and has appointed six Super Bowls as a stand analyst for Fox. He saw his first XFL game in person on Sunday night when he saw the Dallas Renegades play the St. Louis BattleHawks at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Aikman was interviewed by ESPN on the sidelines in the first half and called the game “fantastic”. He also liked some of the rules that XFL implemented, and Aikman said some of them would fit into the NFL game book.

He also said that having football during the NFL and college off-season is good.

“I think it’s great. It’s exciting to have football here after the NFL season,” said Aikman, who called the Super Bowl LIV in Miami a week ago. “I watched some games [Saturday] and came here to support my friend [Dallas Renegades GM] Daryl” Moose “Johnston and his team, the Renegades, but it was fantastic.”

The XFL has designed some of its rules to make the game faster – like the 25-second music box – and to get much higher scores than professional fans are used to. Fans who want a video game-style highscoring may be disappointed with the results on Sunday. The New York Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Vipers 23: 3 and the BattleHawks defeated the Renegades 15: 9 in the last XFL game this weekend.

Despite the exchange of blows in Arlington, Aikman was impressed by the speed of the game.

“I learned that everything happens very, very quickly,” added Aikman. “There’s a 25-second music box that I love.”

Aikman continued: “The kickoff is interesting,” and he believes the NFL will examine how some of the rules they want to adopt are carried out at this level.

One is the transparency of how officials in the replay booth watch the matches – on national television – and communicate again to the referee on the pitch. Aikman said that’s something NFL fans might want.

“It gives the NFL an opportunity to see how it was received here in the XFL, how it was received and how it works and all of these things,” said Aikman.

Then there is communication between coaches and offensive players with headset audio. Aikman said it should not only be extended to the entire offensive, but the defense should have the same available advantage.

“I like it,” said Aikman. “I would like to do it for all players. I think it is a kind of game changer. I want the coaches to be able to talk to the defensive players – and to everyone. I don’t.” I see every reason that would be absolutely negative. I think it’s really positive. “

“I think this thing has a real chance,” said Aikman.

Jordan Ta’amu # 10, Keith Ford # 36 and Christine Michael # 33 of the St. Louis BattleHawks celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Renegades on February 9, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Photo by Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

